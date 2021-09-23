‘Mysterious’ duo show off in style

Four-time winner Man Of Mystery (No. 2), who worked well at Kranji yesterday, can be closely monitored in Race 9 on Saturday.

You could say, it was a mysterious kind of morning at Kranji. But, really, there was nothing to worry about.

It's just that two of Saturday's runners with the word "mystery" to their names dominated the action on the training track.

Man Of Mystery worked well for Rizuan Shafiq, running 600m in 38.1sec.

As did Mystery Power, who loosened up with a spot of cantering before picking up some pace to cover 600m in a leisurely 43.5sec.

Joining in the party was Qaidoom.

There was nothing mysterious about this exciting prospect who races in the silks of the Al Rashid Stable but he did turn in a fine gallop.

Also ridden by Shafiq, Qaidoom clocked 41.4sec after a spot of cantering.

Another one of those classy imports by the stable who recently showcased talents like Hamama and Al Meqdam, Qaidoom warrants plenty of attention in Race 3.

It's a classy sort of sprint, with many runners on the cusp of Class 3 - but Qaidoom is himself, a talent.

But back to that "mysterious" duo. It does look like Man Of Mystery will have plenty of friends in Race 9 on Saturday.

His win over First Chief in a Class 4 event two starts back was full of merit.

In his first run in Class 3 company, he didn't do too bad, running third to Watch Out Boss.

A 32-start veteran, he still has a load of racing left in him and a big run on the weekend wouldn't surprise.

Same, too, with Mystery Power.

An expensive import, who races in the colours of the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, he went under the hammer for more than $250,000 as a yearling.

He is slowly - but surely - paying back on that investment.

Before being flown out here, Mystery Power raced in classy company at Royal Ascot, Newmarket and Goodwood, where he picked up two wins from eight outings.

Here at Kranji, he has already tasted victory.

That was on debut in April when, with Hakim Kamaruddin in the plate, he beat The Marksman in a 1,200m sprint on grass.

However, his last three runs have been disappointing. He just never seemed able to fire.

But he is still a player and it is no mystery that there is plenty of class about him.

Mystery Power is engaged in the last event.