Mystery Power is good to go

You could say, the cat's out of the bag. We now know just how good he is.

We're talking about that new addition to trainer Mark Walker's yard.

His name's Mystery Power.

Brought over from the United Kingdom by the King Power Stable, there was always something special about him.

But now we know for sure.

Mystery Power was at the trials on Tuesday morning and he came away with flying colours.

To have won that trial was one thing. The manner in which he demolished his rivals was another.

He was, in a word, superb.

Fidgety in the stalls, he was coaxed to relax by his rider, Saimee Jumaat.

Displaying nothing flashy when the gates opened, he was in the rear pack when the field made that first left-hander.

Into the home stretch and there was nothing to suggest a devastating turn of foot.

Indeed, Nimble (Troy See) and Super Generous (N Zyrul) were in front and rapidly getting away.

However, with 200m to travel, Saimee went to work and Mystery Power responded.

Like a good horse, he gathered himself, got into stride and - just like that - he had collared the leaders. They were as surprised as we were.

But, before they could gather their wits, Mystery Power was home and hosed. A three-length winner, he could have won by an even greater margin.

But there was no need. As he flashed past the post in a mediocre time of 61.99sec, the secret was out.

Walker had a really good one in the yard and we cannot wait to see him make his Kranji debut. If it is anything like what he did in the UK, we should be in for a treat.

Mystery Power was always way above average. With two wins and two placings from eight starts while under trainer Richard Hannon Jr, the now-four-year-old was a star in the making.

A winner on debut in June, 2019, he went over to Newmarket and captured the Speculative Stakes over 1,400m in his next start.

His two runner-up placings came in the Mill Reef Stakes over 1,200m and the Sir Cecil Henry Stakes over the mile.

He will begin his Kranji career as a 61-point rater. We reckon he's good to go.

Another one of Walker's horses who impressed at the trials was Nationality.

He took Trial 3 in a relatively fast time of 60.27sec.

Ridden by man-of-the-moment Hakim Kamaruddin, Nationality was last when the field of seven had settled down to race.

With Magnifique, the mount of Richard Lim, sprinting ahead and Vittoria Perfetta doing his utmost to keep up, Nationality saved the best for last.

A hundred metres out and Hakim said "go". Nationality responded and produced a huge run which saw him gobble up the frontrunners.

He was going away when the post came up. Officially it was a half-length victory. Unofficially it was much easier.

Nationality's last win was on July 11.

He is due for another victory and it should come sooner rather than later.

TRIAL 1:

1 Friday (L Beuzelin) 2 Elliot Ness 3 Lucky Jinning (O Chavez) 4 Kinabalu Star

Margins and time: 1, 12¾, ½ (1min 01.18 sec)

TRIAL 2:

1 Mystery Power 2 Super Generous (N Zyrul) 3 High Street (M Nizar) 4 Bionics (B Woodworth) 5 Hadeer (PH Seow) 6 Nimble (T See) 7 Fantastic 8 Avocado (J See)

Margins and time: 3, nk, 5¾, hd, hd, ½ (1:01.99)

TRIAL 3:

1 Nationality (K Hakim)

2 Buddy Buddy 3 Vittoria Perfetta (I Saifudin) 4 Magnifique 5 Star Empire (Chavez) 6 Rise Of Empire (M Kellady)7 Mo Almighty

Margins and time: ½, ½, ½, 3¼, ½, ½ (1:00.27)

TRIAL 4

1 Augustus 2 Super Six (S John) 3 Lai Mak Mak (Seow) 4 Win Win (K A'Isisuhairi) 5 Axel (Hakim) 6 Voluminous (Beuzelin) 7 Baahubali (See) 8 Terrific (Woodworth) 9 Lucky Jincheng (Chavez)

Margins and time: Nk, 11/2, 1/2, ns, 1, 11/4, 1, 21/2 (1:00.76)

TRIAL 5

1 Kanthaka (CC Wong) 2 Monday (Beuzelin) 3 Anpanman (M Lerner) 4 Gold Rush (S Noh) 5 Beauty Seven Seven (Saifudin) 6 Qilin Top Form (T Rehaizat) 7 Free Fallin' (Kellady) 8 Host The Nation (Woodworth) 9 King Of Glory

Margins and time: ½, 1¾, 3, nk, 2, 4, nk, 10¼ (1:01.97)