Mystery Power up to the task

Mystery Power (No. 5) scoring first-up on April 10. Improved, he can make it two-up in the last race on Sunday.

It was in a trackwork report published only a day ago that we pointed you in the direction of Godfathers. That, after he turned in a faultless workout at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

We said it would be a treat watching him do battle with that other young upstart, Mystery Power, in the last race on Sunday.

Well, that upstart threw down the gauntlet and confirmed that rivalry when he produced an impressive piece of work yesterday morning.

Ridden by his raceday jockey, Vlad Duric, Mystery Power stopped the clock at 38.3sec for 600m.

He was just one of trainer Mark Walker's string of runners who yesterday turned the training track into their own private playground. The others from the yard who impressed were King Arthur, Reignite and Aftermath.

More about them later. For now, let's focus on Mystery Power. It was a month ago that he made an impressive debut, winning that 1,200m race by half a length.

He carried a load of stable confidence, which was expected as he had arrived from Ireland having won two sprint races. In addition, he had run second in a Listed race at Newmarket.

Small wonder, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable paid almost $500,000 to secure him as a yearling. They certainly knew what they were going to get.

Well, it is now no mystery to us.

We know what the four-year-old is capable of and, aside from his duel with Godfathers, we now have a three-cornered fight coming up in the Class 4 sprint over the 1,400m.

That, after Born To Win tossed his hat into the ring with his own smart workout.

Born To Win didn't put a foot wrong when running 600m in 39.4secs.

Trained by Leslie Khoo, he needed a Class 5 race to bounce back a winner - and he did it in good fashion. He's back in Class 4 but he looks perky enough to put in a good show.

Oscar Chavez takes the mount and that's a good hoop to have in the saddle. Although Born To Win's last victory was over the mile but he's no slouch over 1,400m, having won over the trip on two occasions last season and once in 2019.

Elsewhere on Sunday, watch out for King Arthur in Race 2.

Walker got Jerlyn Seow to work his three-year-old and he impressed, running 600m in 36.8sec. Stablemate Reignite, who started behind, clocked 36.5 with Vlad Duric astride.

King Arthur served notice of an early visit to the winner's circle when he ran third in his debut on April 24. Though soundly beaten in that race won by Elliot Ness, he went into many notebooks as a horse to follow.

So too, Reignite. He finished second in that same race and is capable of going one better.

As for Aftermath, he returned 39sec. However, he's the second reserve in Race 3 but, should he get a run, he might be worth specking at a price.