Mystery Power’s 4kg advantage

Mystery Power (right) showing good potential in his debut win on April 10.

At their last encounter on May 9, Day Approach and Mystery Power finished second and third respectively behind Street Cry Success.

Well, the from has been franked with the winner completing a double a fortnight later.

That puts Day Approach and Mystery Power, two up-and-coming horses, in good stead.

The Michael Clements-trained Day Approach finished a neck in front of the Mark Walker-trained Mystery Power, so he looks to have the edge. But, with the weight difference, it could swing to Mystery Power's favour in tomorrow's $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over 1,400m on turf.

Mystery Power will receive 41/2kg from his rival - and that could be the telling factor.

The weight swing comes from Day Approach picking up 1kg, while Mystery Power is getting a 31/2kg reprieve. Mystery Power is up 1/2kg, but Walker's apprentice jockey, Jerlyn Seow, is entitled to a 4kg claim.

The other positive for Mystery Power is that he has drawn the inner-most barrier, for the shortest way home, compared to Gate 10 for Day Approach.

Of course, when it comes to jockeyship, four-time champion Vlad Duric can probably make up for the weight factor. But he still has to throw in everything to a runner who is heading for bigger things.

Mystery Power, an expensive yearling with two wins and two seconds from eight starts in the United Kingdom, showed his mettle with a powerful come-from-behind victory over 1,200m in his debut on April 10.

Ridden by leading apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned four-year-old Irish-bred was third-last early, but picked up ground beautifully in the straight to score.