Mythical Bolt can strike

Leaders of the packs: Jockey Vlad Duric and trainer David Lee Freedman (above).

Leaders of the packs: Jockey Vlad Duric (above) and trainer David Lee Freedman.

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(6) COMANECI is strongly fancied to win before this and will be competitive.

(8) ESKIMO KISSES (showed inexperience) and (5) CASTLE GATE (fatigued) were supported on debut and would have come on.

(1) HUDDLE drops back to the shorter trip and could feature.

(2) SENECA FALLS can earn. Watch the newcomers, especially (13) PIGEON POST and (7) ELUSIVE QUEST.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(4) MYTHICAL BOLT was backed when a close second on debut. He showed inexperience then and should be hard to beat now.

(6) POTJIE is racing as a gelding now after a long lay-off and could make huge improvement.

(2) GIMME THE FIRE was never travelling well on his local debut and should do better.

Watch the newcomers, especially (1) DUKE OF SWING.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) GREAT SHAKA was narrowly beaten after a three-month break and should contest the finish.

(2) ALPINE GLACIER is holding form and won't go down without a fight.

(6) GALACTIC WARRIOR cracked a deserving second win last time out and could get into the action.

(4) ON THAT BOULEVARD is having his third run after a rest and a gelding operation. He merits consideration.

(5) GREASEPAINT, (7) BATTLE CREEK and (3) PURPLE DIAMOND could also earn.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) GIMME A WAVE is crying out for this course and distance and could take the honours.

(2) FIRDOAS needed his last outing and would have come on heaps.

(3) AGAINST THE GRAIN is in form but meets stronger now and will be tested. Still, he cannot be written off.

(1) BOLD EAGLE needed his first run as a gelding and could find best form.

(7) BLONDE VISION and (9) VIKING TRAIL have scope.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(2) WRECKING BALL should now enjoy this exact distance.

(8) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS should be at peak fitness and rates a serious runner.

(4) COVERED IN SNOW should be ready to give a good performance.

(6) SCHIPPERS didn't recover from a poor start last time out. Respect.

(13) IMAGE AWARD needed it and will be catching late.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(2) ROSE IN BLOOM showed determination sporting blinkers and racing on this surface for the first time. She could double up.

However, her rider may have preferred the ride on (1) PINNACLE PEAK, who needed his last run.

(8) RIVARINE won well after a rest and could go in again.

(15) WONDERWALL races before this and could get into the frame if runs.

(10) CAPTAIN AND MASTER can earn.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) SUMMER OLIMPICS beat (4) CAPTAIN'S CHOICE when winning over the course and distance last time out.

(2) ROCK ON WOOD has references with those and is weighted to reverse form with (3) KAWAKAMI, who was touched off in her only start over this trip.

(1) PEARL JAM will be sharpened by the blinkers, so should be competitive in this grade.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

Trainer Mike De Kock has the top three in the betting, (2) CASCAPEDIA, (11) TAKINGTHEPEACE and (10) NOBLE SECRET, as well as (12) LIKE A PANTHER. The last two disappointed last time out but are lively contenders on earlier form.

(5) SECRET POTION showed her well being when beating Cascapedia after a rest.

(4) IT'S MY TURN has ability but may be short a run.

(16) CASH TIME can go all the way.