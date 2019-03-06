Nationality ready to win again

The China Horse Club Stable, who had mixed fortunes last week, could have better luck with Nationality in the Kranji Stakes C contest on Friday.

Owners of some really fine pieces of horseflesh, they picked up a cheque with Grand Koonta on Friday night but saw two highly fancied runners go down without a whimper on Sunday.

The beaten favourites were Present in Race 1 and the $21 top fancy Overcoming in the fifth.

That's done. What's to come for the staunch supporters of Singapore racing is a good showing by Nationality in the 1,400m sprint.

The one-time winner from seven starts was all zip on the training track yesterday morning when running the 600m in 37.7sec.

Without a win since opening his Kranji account last October, it must be said that he has been running some good races recently.

Like when finishing second to What's New at his last start on Feb 1.

That day, jockey Ben Thompson opted to break and run with Nationality. All seemed to be going their way when they went at a steady clip up front.

Racing in the second set of China Horse Club colours, they were still in front with 75m to go. But, just when Nationality was shouted the winner, What's New came with a barnstorming run.

On the day, What's New was just too good and Nationality had to play second fiddle, beaten by nothing more than a neck.

Tough luck for those who backed him but the advice is, stick with him. Trainer Lee Freedman has got him ticking over nicely and he will be ripe and ready to put another win on the board.

Also on Friday night, Mikki Joy should win for trainer Shane Baertschiger and the Middle Kingdom Stable.

The seven-year-old caught the eye with a rousing gallop.

Ridden by John Powell, the Japanese-bred entire - and there are not too many racing at Kranji - stopped the clock at 37.8sec. The workout was indicative of a good show on Friday.

He had Bringer Of War for company.

Just for the record, Bringer Of War is now trained by Baertschiger. She was previously with Mark Walker.

Back to Mikki Joy, he arrived in Singapore in August last year and quickly acclimatised. He had a trial in December which he won by a massive 10 lengths.

In his second trial a month later, he finished a smack-up third behind Mighty Kenny. The winner clocked 60.28sec for the 1,000m.

Mikki Joy had his first start in January. It was over the sprint trip of 1,200m and he did nothing to inspire confidence, finishing down the course.

However, he was a changed horse three weeks later.

With Powell taking the ride in a race over the extended distance of a mile, Mikki Joy sat off the pace until the 250m mark when he made his move.

Gaining rapidly on the leader Heliosphere, he claimed the lead and easily held off the late challenge of Star Jack to win by 11/2 lengths.

He should quite easily handle the 1,800m on Friday and, although meeting Class 2 company, he should give a a good account of himself.