Natural Jade isn't as green as his name implies

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) EVENING SONG and stable companion (11) YUCATAN make most appeal of those with experience, although preference is for the former on riding arrangements.

(4) KELPIE is bred to be useful and hails from a yard known for having a newcomer ready, must be respected with Marcus up.

(2) HOWL and (5) LABYRINTH are others to make note of - watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) LINDA LOVES LACE sets the standard of those to have raced. She finished ahead of (6) HONEY PIE and (8) STELLA'S STORY when those rivals made their debut over a similar trip. Both are open to improvement, so could turn the tables.

(3) CAMINO PALMERO and (5) DUCHESS OF STATE are very well-bred and could feature if not too green.

(4) CIDER could get a look-in, too.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) NATURAL JADE has shown enough form and ability to be competitive. She makes most appeal of the older brigade with experience.

(5) DARK DESIRE is a nicely bred newcomer to make note of, but stable jockey Bylevled rides stable companion (9) SIXTEEN BARS who is preferred after a promising debut.

(6) CALYPSO BEAT, (7) LA DE DA and (8) RYANAIR are newcomers who have shown promise.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) NORFOLK PINE will not be a maiden for much longer but stable companion (7) KHOPESH has shown promise and should have his measure if making further progress.

(1) SAINT WEST has solid form at this level and should be competitive if fit after a layoff.

(8) SENOR DON isn't without a chance either.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) KNIGHTS TEMPLAR returned to form last time in no uncertain terms when winning over 1,400m in his first start after gelding and there will be more to come from him.

(3) CROME YELLOW continues to run well and could pose a threat.

(4) MAGIC MIKE and (7) SIX DEGREES are closely matched on recent form and both could improve to feature.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) LORD BALMORAL and (3) PERCIVAL are rated and weighted to run well. The former, however, has lost form and needs to bounce back, whereas the latter has won three of his last four and is expected to feature prominently again.

(2) ELUSIVE TRADER has run well over track and trip in better races, so warrants respect.

(6) MACHIAVELLI has most scope for improvement and is distance-suited.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) KING OF GEMS beat a subsequent winner on debut and finished fourth behind a smart 2YO who has since finished runner-up in a juvenile feature. He faces a stern test against older rivals but could prove equal to the task.

(1) KALAHARI NINJA has done little wrong with blinkers on and should play an active role again.

(3) SILVER LEAGUE won't be off the action either.