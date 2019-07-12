Nepean, I'm Incredible look fresh

Trainer Shane Baertschiger must have rubbed his hands in glee after two of his horses won their trials at Kranji yesterday morning, in preparaton for their comeback to racing.

Nepean took the third of five 1,000m trials on the Polytrack in the fastest time by leading all the way.

Ridden by jockey Matthew Kellady, Nepean kicked up to lead by slightly over a length. The five-year-old cleared away from the top of the straight without Kellady flexing a muscle and won by 31/2 lengths.

About 15 minutes later, stablemate I'm Incredible caught the eye by making up ground nicely after a slow start to take Trial 4.

Although the winning time was much slower - 1min 01.57sec, compared to Nepean's 1min 00.20sec - there was a lot to like about the way I'm Incredible found momentum to win going away.

After the tardy beginning, champion jockey Vlad Duric nursed I'm Incredible up nicely along the rail to be in midfield, about five lengths behind the leader and stablemate Red Dawn.

Duric peeled I'm Incredible a few horses out for a gap on straightening. Having overtaken some tiring horses, he then slipped to the fence again for another clearer run. His mount picked up another gear and motored home to beat Red Dawn by 11/4 lengths.

Both I'm Incredible and Nepean are back from their layoffs and certainly looked to have benefited from it.

I'm Incredible was rested after scoring on March 10 in a Kranji Stakes D event over 1,600m in 1min 35.80sec. It was his second victory from just six starts. He is worth watching when he resumes racing.

Nepean, another for the notebook, is a horse who races well fresh.

In his final start of last year on Nov 11, he resumed from a four-month break to lead all the way over 1,200m in 1min 10.04sec in Class 3.

A two-month rest followed. He then returned to finish third in a Class 1 race over 1,200m on Jan 18. He was rested again after his second 2019 start on Feb 17, which yielded a sixth placing, also in Class 1. The latest break seems to have perked him up again.