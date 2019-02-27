New rider for comeback 'King'
Ben Thompson lands plum ride on King Louis
A jockey is worth his weight in gold. And the fact that Ben Thompson tips the scales at 49kg, has played a big part in him landing a great ride on King Louis next Sunday week.
Undoubtedly the man of the moment after booting home a hat-trick on Friday, the young Australian was booked way before that terrific treble saw his stock soar.
Ricardo Le Grange, who trains King Louis, was on the lookout for a lightweight jockey to partner the four-year-old and he quickly snapped up Thompson.
It's the first time King Louis will be ridden by Thompson and it's something the Australian is looking forward to.
"I've already ridden King Louis in trackwork a couple of times and I trialled him for the first time today," said Thompson after yesterday's hit-out in which King Louis ran on steadily to run fourth to the Vlad Duric-ridden Silent Partner.
Commenting on the trial which saw him finish about two lengths behind the winner, Thompson said: "They went slow in the first 400m and that didn't really suit him as he's a big imposing sort of horse, but I was still very happy with his action".
King Louis was one of the rising stars in the staying ranks last year, winning four of his 12 starts, including the Group 3 El Dorado Classic over 2,000m in late September.
Le Grange said he could not be happier with the way the horse has come through his break since the Gold Cup run.
"He had a good break and the 1,400m race will be a good ideal race first-up," he said.
"I was very happy with his trial and, fingers crossed, he can run a good race next week."
Marathon trip sure to suit Roy's Flash
RACE 1 (1,000M)
(4) EL' ZARA showed fair potential in her trial, finishing second. The longer trip should be more to her liking.
(6) PURPLE PERSUASION looks better than her Greyville Polytrack run. Her trial was decent and she may enjoy it.
(9) YESSIRICANBOOGIE showed good pace in her trial and can only improve.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
(2) ENJOY THE VIEW caught the eye in his trial and looks ready for a good showing over the longer trip.
(1) AFRICAN WARRIOR finished first over his 1,000m trial and that should stand him in good stead over 1,200m on turf. He has what should be the best of the draw.
(5) PEARL OF ASIA was speedy in his trial - watch for support. More in it.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
(11) RUBY SPIRIT was a good second on debut. He can only get better this longer trip but has the standside draw.
(1) CANADIAN BOLT is overdue and could be strong with blinkers fitted this time.
(13) SHADRACK improved this track and trip.
RACE 4 (1,000M)
(4) ISHNANA was not disgraced, taking Mardi Gras to the wire last time. With blinkers fitted, he should bag another win.
(1) CHANTYMAN has been a revelation at Greyville recently and could better his Scottsville record now.
(6) ON THAT BOULEVARD won well when racing with cover last.
RACE 5 (2,400M)
(2) ROY'S FLASH has been brought along steadily. He should be looking for this marathon trip.
(3) FARM YARD TRACTOR can't be faulted. He is still learning. He has blinkers on.
(7) STOLEN PARADISE seems capable. He could prefer the longer trip.
RACE 6 (2,400M)
(9) DON'T LOOK BACK stayed on strongly in second on the Poly over 2,000m. Could be even more effective over this longer trip especially with a light weight.
(1) PATHS OF VICTORY is another youngster that is proving useful but he carries top weight. Still, on current form he rates a big threat.
(3) HIGH ALTAR's all five wins have come at this venue. Not to be taken lightly.
RACE 7 (1,400M)
(5) FIORELLA boasts some fantastic Grade 1 form against her sex. She is also unbeaten in two tries this track and trip.
(1) SNIPER SHOT is another top-class campaigner and he has drawn best. Dangerous when just needing it last time he can should give Fiorella a tough time.
(2) TRIBAL FUSION can turn the form around with (4) MR ROY at the weights. Both can go into the novelty bets.
Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
COSMO D - 1,600m:
Luck Success barrier practice/37. Luck Happy 42.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m:
Keen Dragon * 37. Just Name It/gallop.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m:
Classic King barrier practice/37.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200m:
Mr Dreyfuss 39.9. Sgfifty 38.7.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Acipenser 41. Rush 39.5.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M:
Balboa 37.9. Jackwin 37.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400m:
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,200m:
Macarthur barrier/37.
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,600m:
Davinci 41. RA Force 36.8.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200m:
Multiblue Rancho 38.4.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200m:
Super Dragon barrier/36.3.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200m:
Sing Roulette barrier/36.3.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m:
Rasmee 36.8.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200m:
Triple One D'Great 37.7. War Lord 42.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m:
Tic Tac Toe/gallop.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m:
Power Express * 37. Ultimate Hero 40.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600m:
Sing Energy 37.8. Succession barrier/36.3.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now