New rider for comeback 'King'

A jockey is worth his weight in gold. And the fact that Ben Thompson tips the scales at 49kg, has played a big part in him landing a great ride on King Louis next Sunday week.

Undoubtedly the man of the moment after booting home a hat-trick on Friday, the young Australian was booked way before that terrific treble saw his stock soar.

Ricardo Le Grange, who trains King Louis, was on the lookout for a lightweight jockey to partner the four-year-old and he quickly snapped up Thompson.

It's the first time King Louis will be ridden by Thompson and it's something the Australian is looking forward to.

"I've already ridden King Louis in trackwork a couple of times and I trialled him for the first time today," said Thompson after yesterday's hit-out in which King Louis ran on steadily to run fourth to the Vlad Duric-ridden Silent Partner.

Commenting on the trial which saw him finish about two lengths behind the winner, Thompson said: "They went slow in the first 400m and that didn't really suit him as he's a big imposing sort of horse, but I was still very happy with his action".

King Louis was one of the rising stars in the staying ranks last year, winning four of his 12 starts, including the Group 3 El Dorado Classic over 2,000m in late September.

Le Grange said he could not be happier with the way the horse has come through his break since the Gold Cup run.

"He had a good break and the 1,400m race will be a good ideal race first-up," he said.

"I was very happy with his trial and, fingers crossed, he can run a good race next week."