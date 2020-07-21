New STC chief

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) has appointed former Mediacorp chief customer officer Irene Lim as its president and chief executive (P&CE)-designate from yesterday, its chairman Lim Joo Boon announced on its racing portal.

From Aug 1, she will take over the P&CE role from Fong Yong Kian, who has been covering the position concurrent to his role as chief executive of the Tote Board.

The STC chairman said that, following an executive search and market mapping exercise in the second half of last year, her appointment was made with the approval obtained from Tote Board earlier this year.

During her tenure at Mediacorp, she played an instrumental role in reinvigorating its portfolio of products and services, moving the team towards being more customer-focused, developing new and innovative content strategies that increased audience engagement across all platforms.

Her portfolio also encompassed the management of broadcast operations and broadcast engineering support services.

Before her business role, she headed the sales and marketing team through the initial phase of integration and transformation, offering transmedia solutions in an increasingly fast-moving media industry.

"She brings to the P&CE role her keen business acumen, commercial experience and understanding of the business landscape, having held leadership positions across different industries - from hospitality, tourism and travel to the most recent with Singapore's media network," said STC chairman Lim.

"Irene's experience in managing multiple stakeholders, community engagement and handling a large and diversified workforce will set her in good stead to lead STC into the future.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Yong Kian for steering STC through a challenging and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic period."