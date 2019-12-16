New tech to aid horses

Horses taking off from the barriers in one of last month’s Breeders’ Cup races at Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia.

Santa Anita Park, where 37 horses have died as the result of injuries in the past year, will be introducing new technology for diagnosing pre-existing conditions in racehorses.

The MILE-PET Scan machine - the first of its kind - will provide imaging of the fetlock (ankle) joint, the most common area for injuries, said the Southern California track.

Santa Anita Park added it is expecting to install next month a Standing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), another example of cutting-edge diagnostic technology.

"The Stronach Group (owners of the track) is committed to doing what we can to provide horsemen with access to resources that will help them to better assess the health and fitness of horses in their care," said its chairman and president, Belinda Stronach.

"We continue to make progress with the installation of the MILE-PET scan machine at Santa Anita. This state-of-the-art technology reflects a new standard of care within Thoroughbred racing."

Meanwhile, the California Horse Racing Board's report on the high rate of horse deaths at Santa Anita earlier this year is being delayed.

Rick Baedeker, the board's executive director, said the report is now scheduled to be released on Jan 15.

It was originally set to be issued this month.

He didn't provide a reason for the delay at the board's monthly meeting at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County.

The majority of the 37 deaths occurred during the first three months of the year at the Arcadia racetrack's winter-spring meet.

The racing board investigators issued more than 120 subpoenas for records and reviewed all cases for any criminal violations of violations of board rules.