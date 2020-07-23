Newbies tick all the boxes

It is always a thrill to see a newcomer to Kranji racing win on debut.

In our day, there've been quite a few and, come Sunday, we could be adding another name to that list of illustrious winners.

The horses we're looking at - and there are two of them - are Super Invincible and Blitzing.

Prepared for the races by Lee Freedman, both were sent out for work yesterday morning and they came away with full marks.

Super Invincible, who had the services of champion jockey Vlad Duric, was impressive when running the 600m in 38.9sec.

Jockey A'Isisuhari Kasim kept Blitzing on an even keel to cover the same distance in 39.8sec.

While both have still to make their Kranji debut, they definitely know what it is all about.

Super Invincible has been to the trials twice and, on both occasions, he whipped the opposition which included some talented youngsters.

The latest trial on July 16 was an eye-opener. Clearing the chute with ease, he strode to the front and, from then on, he gave Duric a sedan-chair ride.

A length clear at the 200m mark, he went further away from his rivals to eventually win by two lengths. He clocked 60.33sec - easing up.

In his first trial on July 7, Duric kept him in the slipstream of Magnifique and only made his move 150m out.

Super Invincible responded like a good horse and took the trial by a length.

There was enough from both trials to suggest a Sunday show from Super Invincible.

As for Blitzing, he's been to the trials three times and, while he has yet to play a winning role, his runs haven't been shabby.

In particular, that latest trial on July 16 was full of merit. On the day, no horse was going to catch the winner Street Cry Success, who bolted in to win by almost three lengths.

But, to his credit, Blitzing put on a mighty fine show. Ridden by Kasim, he guarded his second spot rather jealously and, at the finish, he looked to have something in reserve.

A five-year-old by Jimmy Choux, Blitzing faces a talented field in Race 7 on Sunday.

But he's in that kind of form where anything is possible.

In the main race on Sunday, have a saver on the No. 1 horse, Zac Kasa.

Sure, he gives weight to all his rivals but there's a great ticker in that frame of his and he'll give you a run for your money.

Zac Kasa was on the training track yesterday morning and galloped with stablemate Filibuster. The latter clocked 35.6sec for the 600m. Zac Kasa was timed at 34.9sec. Trainer Cliff Brown would have been pleased with what he saw.

You have to flip the pages back to February last year to find the last time Zac Kasa greeted the judge, but had the current season not been interrupted, he might have put another win on the board.

Zac Kasa impressed when second to My Dreamliner in February this year and it could have been a launch pad to greater things.

That's now history. Like water under the bridge. It all begins again on Sunday.

It is said, weight can stop a train. Maybe. But Zac Kasa is in good enough condition to derail that notion.