Nextmodel looks too good

RACE 1 (1,200M)

3 GREAT SON gets a handy seven-pound claim from apprentice Jerry Chau and, from the good gate, he should be able to roll forward and play catch me if you can.

5 VITAL SPRING is racing well and draws well for the in-form Vincent Ho and Francis Lui.

2 FANTASTIC FABIO steps down to Class 5 where he is a three-time winner.

1 NOBLE MAN also makes the drop down in grade. He's next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

10 HAPPY HOUR narrowly missed last time out and he is capable of going one better. He draws well and gets the services of Zac Purton.

1 HUMBLE STEED was a winner in this grade over the course and distance last term.

5 VIRTUS STAR won three on the bounce earlier this season and has been racing consistently.

2 CALIFORNIA LEGEND draws well and gets his chance with Christophe Soumillon up.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 MY ECSTATIC narrowly missed last start and, off that run, he rates as the one to beat. He's starting to realise the ability that he showed in the trials before his debut.

11 COURAGEOUS DRAGON is consistent and slots in light with no weight on his back.

2 JAZZ STEED gets a handy seven-pound (3.17kg) claim from apprentice Alfred Chan. He draws well and should get his opportunity.

1 SPRINT FORWARD is capable and bears close watching.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 ROMANTIC TROVE has drawn poorly but he does have more ability than his form suggests and, with even luck, he is capable of winning.

4 EVER FORCE is on the up and did clock a close-up fourth last start at only his second start. He gets Purton and does draw favourably.

9 PEAK TO PEAK is steadily improving. Suspect he needs a few more runs but he's not without a chance under Joao Moreira.

1 CHAMP PATROL can be competitive.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

1 NEXTMODEL has the gate speed to cross and lead. With Soumillon, he rates as the one they all have to beat.

5 MY MY MY crossed the line first ahead of subsequent winner Winner Method. He's a lightly raced prospect with a bright future.

3 WHISKEY NEAT is consistent but is still looking for his first win. He draws well and is racing well.

2 MOMENT OF POWER steps down to Class 4 and gets the services of Purton. He commands respect.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 CHARIZARD ran a strong race last start to narrowly miss by a short head. He gets his chance with Soumillon retaining the ride from gate four.

1 DIVINE UNICORN steps down in grade and gets a handy seven-pound claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. The wide draw is a negative.

4 V CHEVALIERS is nothing short of consistent and he warrants plenty of respect, with three wins this term.

7 DAILY BEAUTY is a course and distance winner. He should be around the mark again.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

6 KURPANY exploded to record a first Hong Kong win last start in impressive style. He can go back-to-back.

9 MAN STAR is lightly raced but has shown considerable talent. He has drawn well.

3 FLYING GENIUS is better than his last start ninth suggests. He can bounce back.

8 FABULOUS EIGHT is racing well and could easily jump out of the ground at any time.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 SUNSHINE WARRIOR returns to the turf where he was a winner two starts ago. He gets Purton up and he's proven a formidable force in this grade.

5 MAGNIFICENT can roll forward under Ho and play catch me if you can.

9 DELIGHTFUL LAOS has a powerful finish but will need luck if he is to come from last once again.

2 STAR SHINE is consistent in his spot.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

12 FARSHAD slots in light and is a winner off this mark previously. Strong booking of Ho warrants respect.

4 ROYAL BOMB exploded for a first Hong Kong win last start at Sha Tin. He steps up in trip but can handle it.

8 SAVAQUIN kept on strongly for a close-up sixth last time out. Joao Moreira takes the ride.

1 CINQUANTE CINQ grabbed a competitive fifth at G3 level last time out. He's drawn well.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB