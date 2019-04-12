Nexus looks hard to beat

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(3) ZILLZAAL ran a good second in the Derby last start and is still maturing.

(2) CHARIOT OF GOLD is more than able and could give him a serious problem.

(4) EPIC DREAM is bred for the distance.

(1) MASTER MAGIC never travelled well last time and should do better.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) ESKIMO OASIS needed her last run and has a chance to open her account from a comparatively decent draw.

(9) TAKE MY WORD has run second in his last two starts over this course and distance.

Watch newcomers (16) VICTORIA PAIGE and (15) OUR MOTHERLAND.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH couldn't have impressed more on debut and looks hard to beat.

(4) MINNESOTA DREAM also caught the eye on debut and should do better.

(2) FINDING CAMELOT and (3) MARCO POLO won at this track and deserve respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) STOCKBRIDGE could go one better after two recent seconds.

(1) LASAIR and filly (14) GLACIER GIRL are improving with racing and could get into the reckoning.

(2) SETABLAZE could confirm his good run.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) CELESTIAL STORM was backed and won over course and distance a month ago. A fair chance again.

(3) VELVET DAWN is now 2kg better off and may well turn the tables.

(4) WESTERN ANGEL can threaten if the trip is not too sharp.

(2) NASTERGAL is a classy miler.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(2) NAAFER has the class, only that he could need the run.

(5) COMANECI is racing fit, which could give her the edge.

(1) BASILIUS is running well and could get into the fight.

(6) ALGEBRA and (4) PEPPERMINT TEA could make up quartets.

RACE 7 (1,250M)

(1) BELLA SUMMER has the best form but has not run for three months.

(2) LOUISA MAY may well prefer this shorter trip.

(3) LIP SERVICE has a fighting chance if at best.

(4) FLY MISS KIM and (5) ALWAYS DANCING have fair form.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(8) ROCKIN RUSSIAN is well and needed her last outing.

(3) SAINTS ALIVE has found form now and could go on.

(2) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS needed her last run and could get into the mix.

(4) SEATTLE TANGO has a shout if relaxed early.

RACE 9 (1,250M)

(2) EMPIRE GLORY is drawn 1 and this could be the day he finally exits the maidens.

(7) WADI RUM was only a neck behind him last time out and will challenge.

(4) GOLD PACT has shown flashes of ability and can pop up.

(12) BROTHER LOUIS has plenty of scope.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

Cape champion filly (1) OH SUSANNA is out to give Gauteng public a decent showing in the Empress Club. If acclimatised, will deliver.

(2) FRESNAYE will be running on strongly.

(11) CELTIC SEA has found form and could fend them off.

(10) NAFAAYES, (3) CASCAPEDIA and (12) GHAALLA will be out to prove themselves.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(3) ST VLADIMIR is improving at a rate of knots and seems destined for bigger things. Will be very difficult to deny.

(4) GRAND SILVANO never runs badly and will challenge.

(5) LINE EDITOR is better off at the weights and should make more of a race of it.

(1) GYRE is another sure to be involved.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(3) JETORIO is maturing nicely and should have no problem with the extra 600m.

(2) SEEKING GOLD ran second in her last two starts and could go one better.

(5) LIVE IN LOVE beat (4) EMILY HOBHOUSE (1kg better off) by 1.3 lengths last time. Both stay well and it could go either way now.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(4) NEXUS finished like a train from an impossible position in his post-maiden outing and the form has been franked. Will be hard to beat if handling this track.

(1) MAGIC MIKE beat him in the maidens and looks the main danger again.

(2) SAILING LIZARD has been running in features and can also pop up if this isn't too short.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(2) POPSICLE TOES has ability and needed his first run as a gelding.

(3) FIRE AND RESCUE is in form and should be thereabouts again.

(1) MIGHTY VALDIE is best over the mile and could feature.

(4) POWERED BEAUTY was a touch unlucky last time out but will be catching late.