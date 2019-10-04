Nicalex the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(9) PRINCESS KALISI can win.

(2) MYTHICAL ran well in her first two starts which were on the Polytrack. She did not do much on her third start but could improve returning from a break.

(3) SISTER LEE is battling to win but could finish in the money.

(6) GERMINATION is a Pathfork filly that is making her debut. Watch the betting.

(8) PARTY ANGEL was slow away on debut and should improve this time.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(2) NICALEX was not disgraced when competing against winners last time out and looks the one to beat.(1) GIVEMETHETHUMBSUP only tired late last time out, so could like this shorter distance.

(4) FIRST KNIGHT is improving and should fight out the finish again.

(5) SAROO tries further and could improve.

(6) VIBERNATIC did not show much in his two runs over shorter trips but could improve.

(7) IN THE SKY could earn.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(1) BIG FISH has not won for some time but is getting close and looks the right one in this line-up.

(2) BRIGADOON ELY is better than his last run would suggest. He could be a danger as his trainer is in good form.

(3) SABASTIAN is in good form and does have a winning chance.

(4) BAYOU BOSS tries a lot further and could improve.

(5) TOM TOM was a runaway winner last time out.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER FIVE was a bit unlucky last start and could make amends but it isa competitive field.

(2) HOLLYWOOD BELLE makes her local debut and should improve.

(3) TUYUCA was full of running when shedding her maiden tag last time out and is not out of it.

(5) SEATTLE MERMAID is battling to win but must be considered.

(6) MALINDA has a wide draw to overcome but can earn.

Respect (7) INTHEPURPLERAIN.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) JUAN TWO THREE is at his very best over this course and distance and is clearly the one to beat.

(1) QUINLAN is often slow away but is capable of running well if in the mood.

(3) ALDO is battling to find his best form.

(4) CALLA LILY was touched off last time out and must be considered.

(5) LE GRAND ROUGE is in good form and deserves respect.

(6) COPPER TRAIL has Richard Fourie in the irons. Chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) JUST CHAOS has not won for some time but does have a winning chance in thisline-up.

(2) BOLD VIKING is doing well in the Eastern Cape and can go close.

(3) FALCON is a bit unreliable but is not out of it.

(5) PEARL GLOW may have just needed her last run and her trainer, Grant Padock, has struck a purple patch of form.

(6) IN A PERFECT WORLD is much better than his last run would suggest.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) MAPLE SYRUP is clearly better than her last run would suggest and does have a winning chance.

(1) GUN HILL has been a disappointment but did run well when third last time out and could be regaining his best form.

(3) SPIRIT OF SONG is improving and can contest the finish yet again.

(4) STREAM OF KINDNESS is in good form and can go close.

(5) GOLD PACT ran unplaced in the maidens last time out.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) MISS JACKSONVILLE ran on strongly over a shorter distance last week and does have a winning chance.

(1) EDMONDA is doing well from a good draw can go close.

Stable companion (2) FOOLSGOLD has stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons and she is clearly better than her last run.

(6) EASYBYFAR is clearly improving and won well last time out.

(7) ALASKAN FATE could prefer this distance.