Nimble looks a real nice one

No. 6 Nimble with Jockey M Rodd astride, winning in Race 10 on Sunday.

Back home in Western Australia, he raced under the name of The Shoe. We know him now as Nimble.

Anyway, at Kranji on Sunday afternoon The Shoe kicked up a storm when beating some classy pieces of horseflesh in a Kranji Stakes C contest over the 1,200m.

Trainer Leticia Dragon must be mighty proud - and for good reason.

The Shoe - or Nimble - has now made it two wins from two races and he's just getting started.

Nimble was Dragon's 17th winner of the season and, by the looks of things, she is and the NMW Stable are going to have a lot of fun with him next season.

And why not? Just a four-year-old, Nimble is far from the finished product.

He showed early potential when winning a trial on Oct 18. That day, he ran the 1,000m in a nick under 61sec.

It must have pleased his trainer because, eight days later there he was - in those red and white silks facing up against a Class 4 (Premier) field.

We know the rest.

Under John Powell's riding, he came away to win by almost a length.

And on Sunday, he made it look all so easy when winning with Michael Rodd in the saddle.

That day, Nimble didn't just win a race. He inflicted some serious damage on some egos like seven-time winner Mr Luck and expensive imports like Made In Russia and Safeer.

Back to the time when he was The Shoe, Nimble raced 10 times Down Under, winning on debut on the country track at Pinjarra.

He was then prepared by jockey-turned trainer Stephen Miller.

Looking back to how she got him to Kranji, Dragon said: "I was looking for a horse for the owners and my friend Sharon King mentioned that he could do well in Singapore, and asked for me to consider him. We did.

"I think he's got a lot of potential for next year and I'm looking forward to that.

"At the moment though, I think I will keep him to where he likes it, over the 1,200m.

"But I would also like to try him over the turf in future. I think he should do well, as he showed it in his form in Australia."

Yes.

Dragon cannot be faulted in believing that she may have uncovered a shiny diamond in Nimble.

And, if that turns out to be true, it is all credit to her.