Nimitz can make amends

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) TOWARDS THE SUN has the form and will be hard to beat in the opener.

(8) DARK TIDE (gelded now) and (4) THE PINK PANTHER (breathing noises) have shown ability but have been off the track for a long time and could need the run.

(1) JOZI HUSTLE, (3) KINGS ROAD and (6) PURE WISDOM are looking for quartet money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) URBAN OASIS has been costly to follow but should be given another chance in this line up. He can win this.

(13) IZZE KLOTH and (15) REGARDS TO ALL showed good speed and are improving. They will try to get away.

(1) SINGLE RED ROSE hasn't been far off and could challenge.

(7) EXULTANT, (2) SET AND MATCH and (3) OLIVINE are looking for minor money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) LATEST CRAZE finished in front of (2) TREND MASTER last time but is carded to race before this - respect both.

(4) TITELIST is honest and should again get into the reckoning.

(11) SOUL CONNECTION is improving with racing and could turn it around with (3) UNDISCLOSED.

(13) THE IT FACTOR could improve more.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(16) WESTERN VISION drifted in the betting when not disgraced in 4th place. She will have gained experience and should run a big race.

(1) AALSMEER is improving and will be closing in late.

(2) NU BELL sports blinkers and, over a shorter trip, he must be considered.

(3) SAMOA needs to keep improving - but could place.

(6) CAT GONE WEST and (4) MAJESTY RHEA can pick up some minor money.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) THE JOCELYN TREE holds (4) BAT ORCHID, (5) CAN CAN and (6) CARRY ME CARRIE on form and should be the one to dictate things.

(7) WISHONAIRE and (9) ADORABLE ALLEY will have betting support and could be the pair who will be running home late.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(6) NIMITZ plodded on last time and the extra will suits.

(5) TILMEETH, who is also from Mike de Kock's yard, jumps up in distance and should stay. The stablemates are by Captain Al out of staying mares.

(8) EARTH SHAKER is also out to prove that he has stamina.

(1) MAROON BELLS has done well in both starts over this trip.

(7) BELLAGIO KING and (4) SERGEANT SMILEY could place.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) CURVATION will be ideally suited to this distance and should contest the finish.

(4) SPORTS TATTOO never recovered from a bump at the start last time but expect a better show.

(2) BLOODLINE is better than recent form and if problem free could produce a big run.

(5) ROCK ME TWICE needed her last run and will enjoy the extra.

(10) AMBERGLO STAR, (11) AT FIRST LIGHT and battler (3) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE can place.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(15) NEBRAAS is crying out for this distance and should be right there from a good draw.

(6) GHALYOON should be cherry-ripe and looks a serious threat.

(7) PSYCHO KING is improving fast and jumps from pole position.

(13) IDEAL MAN starts wide out which could take a lot out of him.