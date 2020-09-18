Nine-time Irish champion Smullen dies

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen has died, just over a year after retiring from racing as he had treatment for pancreatic cancer.

He was 43.

He helped raise over 2.5 million euros (S$4 million) for pancreatic cancer trials and research by organising a legends race.

He was hailed as "the ultimate professional" in tributes.

Smullen, from Rhode in County Offaly, won the Epsom Derby and the Irish Derby in 2016 on Harzand, trained by Dermot Weld.

He had previously won the Irish Derby with Grey Swallow in 2004, as well as the Irish 1,000 Guineas twice, the Irish Oaks and the Irish St Leger four years running.