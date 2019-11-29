No Fun No Gain, My Dreamliner set for take-off

Fit and fresh from a spell, My Dreamliner is ready to fly back to the winner’s rostrum in Race 9 on Sunday.

One is maintaining form, the other fit and fresh from a spell.

In short, No Fun No Gain and My Dreamliner look ready to fire in Race 3 tonight and Race 9 on Sunday at Kranji respectively.

Trained by Stephen Gray, No Fun No Gain started his career promisingly with two wins, including on his debut, from his first three starts.

Then thrown into the deep-end, the bay New Zealand-bred gelding did not measure up to the stronger company.

But that did not mean he was a complete flop. Although unplaced, he finished not far behind two classy horses - Bold Thruster and Top Knight - in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge series.

After finishing 61/4 lengths behind Top Knight in the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m on May 25, Gray duly rested No Fun No Gain and his revitalised charge bounced back a winner on Nov 1.

Ridden by champion jockey Vlad Duric, the fresh galloper led all the way to beat Siam Warrior by a neck. His winning time was commendable - 1min 09.85sec for the 1,200m.

No Fun No Gain seems to have thrived further, judging by his track displays during the week. He will still be racing in Class 4 and that puts him in good stead.

He is also drawn well in Gate 3 and jockey Michael Rodd is a capable replacement for the suspended Duric.

My Dreamliner, trained by KY Young, has also benefited from his four-month break and should continue from where he left off.

The speedy Australian-bred, a winner of three of his five starts, has been working up a storm for his comeback.

My Dreamliner was raring to go in his trial but was restrained. He finished about 21/2 lengths behind the winner. The jets are reserved for Sunday.