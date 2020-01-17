No Fun No Gain set for hat-trick

No Fun No Gain on a hat-trick bid after resuming from a break.

No Fun No Gain has been in great order after resuming from his break following his 10th placing in the Group 1 Singapore Guineas in May.

Benefiting from the spell, the Stepen Gray-trained fouryear- old New Zealand-bred has already notched two from two and has thrived even further.

He looked a million dollars on the training track and should carry on winning in Race 6 tonight in the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,200m on turf.

It is a small field of eight runners and No Fun No Gain is well in after reigning apprentice jockey’s Simon Kok’s 2kg allowance — to only 54.5kg.

This is 4.5kg lighter than his last-start win on Nov 29, albeit in Class 4, in which he carried the top impost of 59kg to a 31/2-length victory.

His winningtime was good, 1min 10.12sec. The run previous, he shouldered 56.5kg to win in 1min 09.85sec.

The pace will be very genuine, so it will suit No Fun No Gain.

Flying Tourbillon is the top bet tomorrow.

The Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old Australian-bred has been working like a winner for his Class 4 assignment over 1,200m on turf in Race 5.

His trial victory on Jan 9 was splendid.

Flying Tourbillon is definitely a horse with a future.

The chestnut gelding showed his mettle with an impressive debut win over 1,200m in 1min 10.28sec on Oct 18.

He lost no marks second-up on Nov 17 when third to Howl over the course and distance. Looking spot-on, he’s hard to beat from a handy Gate 3.