(No headline) - HK23

RACE 1 (1,800M)

1 AEROLUMINANCE drops back into Class 5, a grade where he has a fairly good record. He looks well-placed in this position and is right in contention.

5 PENZANCE showed a hint of form last time out. He's finally starting to find his feet and should appreciate this trip.

10 JOLLY AMBER was no match for Gold Velvet last time out but still ran on well. He'll be around the mark again.

4 LOADED is racing well and is one of many chances.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 LAMAROSA drops down to Class 4 for the first time. He has been showing more in recent starts and a return to Happy Valley, coupled with the booking of Zac Purton, suggests that he can be competitive.

9 MASTER VIKING ran a bold race last week after missing the start. If Karis Teetan can get him into a more forward position, he's a strong hope.

2 GALLANT RETURN still appears to be finding his feet but there is talent there. He can't be dismissed.

5 VICTORY POWER has performed well in both starts. He can run well again despite a wide draw.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

11 NASHASHUK has drawn a good gate and should be able to perform well fresh. He's a definite chance.

3 PEACE COMBINATION rarely runs a poor race and has been in good form of late. He's drawn well again and can figure.

6 THOU SHALL SING has not raced since February but he showed talent in his two starts. The switch to Happy Valley should prove a good move and he can figure with pacifiers applied.

7 DOMINATOR has trialled well and can run a race on debut.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

8 GOLD VELVET made a big statement at his first start for Tony Millard last time out, racing clear for a three-and-a-half length win. He looks a horse who can measure up to Class 4 and can perform again, even drawn in gate 11.

6 JOLLY GAINS has found form and a first Hong Kong win is near.

2 GENTRY gets a significant jockey upgrade with Purton taking over from Eddy Lai. He is racing into form and deserves consideration.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

9 WINNING FAITH has won three from three over the Happy Valley 1,650m before pulling up lame at his last start over that course and distance last time out. He steps up to 1,800m for the first time now and looms as a major threat.

4 LITTERATEUR shapes as a horse who should appreciate 1,800m, although he failed at his one attempt at the trip. Still, he can't be underestimated here.

8 CIRCUIT GLORY can improve back to Happy Valley and is a contender.

2 HELENE CHARISMA, his stablemate, runs here instead of tackling Pakistan Star in the Champions & Chater Cup. He could improve out of sight.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

6 THE JUDGE finally broke through two starts back before performing well enough last time out. He only needs to hold that form to figure here.

8 HAR HAR HEART may again find this a little sharp, even though he was a three-time C & D winner earlier in the season. He is racing like the 1,800m is more suitable.

2 GREAT HONOUR is slowly finding his feet in Hong Kong. He can take another step forward in this spot.

5 MULTI FACETS ran well enough at his first start for Tony Cruz but proved his own worst enemy in the straight, hanging in significantly. He's a chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 SUPER TURBO has had a restricted season due to injury. However, his course-and-distance record is stellar and he can only be expected to improve for his first-up last over the Sha Tin 1,000m. He can surprise.

12 GUNNISON ran fourth in that same Sha Tin straight contest. He might appreciate the cushion underfoot here at Happy Valley and it won't take much for him to figure from a favourable gate.

4 FORTUNE BOOTH is racing well and should be somewhere around the mark.

11 MOMENT OF POWER steps up into Class 2 for the first time. He has been racing well and has a chance in here with no weight on his back.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 EIGHTY EIGHTY has been building up something of a reputation as an ungenuine horse when he won only one of his first four starts, despite going off at short odds each time. His latest start, another narrow win, was more impressive, however, as he fought on after copping some serious mid-race pressure. He's drawn to take advantage.

1 STARLIGHT ran on well enough last start and will be better suited from a better gate.

3 HARRIER JET is sure to have plenty of admirers but is hard to catch. He's in the mix but he might be worth opposing if he is too short.

11 NICE FANDANGO steps up in grade. He can finish in the placings with a soft run on speed