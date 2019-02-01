(No headline) - SINTRACK01
KRANJI GALLOPS BY * ORSES ENGAGED ON WEDNESDAY (FEB 6)
RACE 1: Monte Nerone (CC Wong) barrier/36.8.
RACE 3: Atlantic Fox (G Boss) 41.2. Nadeem Sapphire (B Vorster) barrier/36.8.
RACE 5: Wild Bee (N Juglall) 37.1.
RACE 6: Eye Guy * 35.4. Quarter Back * 37.7.
RACE 8 (Fortune Bowl): Forever Young * (I Azhar) 37.1. Mister Yeoh (M Rodd) barrier/35.5. Countofmontecristo * (Boss) 34.7. Super Fortune * (B Woodworth) barrier/35.5.
KRANJI GALLOPS BY * ORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY (FEB 8)
RACE 1: Thunderstruck (M Kellady) 39.7. * ero I Am (Kellady) 39.4. Sacred Tonic (Woodworth) 36.9. Vesontio barrier/41.3.
RACE 2: Golden States (T Krisna) barrier/36.6.
RACE 3: Yaya Papaya (I Saifudin) barrier/36.5. Lim's Pride pace work. O'Reilly Dancer (Kellady) 38.7. I'm Incredible * (Kellady) 39.
RACE 5: Claudia's Beauty (S Noh) barrier/37.5. Mighty Kenny * (Vorster) barrier/35.5. Mikki Joy * (J Powell) barrier/35.4.
RACE 6: Rise barrier/37.4.
RACE 7: Athletica * (Powell) 39.5.
RACE 8: Webster (CS Chin) barrier/37.7. Special King * barrier/35.2. Biraz barrier/36.9.Effortless (Kellady) barrier/36.8. Mokastar (Vorster) barrier/36.2.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now