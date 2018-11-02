Noble Secret gets all the favours in Race 11

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(7) AMERICAN LANDING is now maturing and should be at peak fitness.

(5) KILRAIN is back over a much-preferred trip and will be dangerous.

(6) DROMEDARIS is a strong front-runner and, on their meeting in August, should hold honest-earner (9) ODD ROB at bay.

(10) ALI BON DUBAI will prefer this distance.

(8) PAGODA, his stablemate, cannot be discarded.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(12) OWLINTHETREE was all at sea on debut and should be right there at the finish.

(4) TURF MASTER needed his last outing and shouldn't be far off.

(8) HENRY JAMES wasn't disgraced on debut and should strip fitter.

(5) CAPTAIN HOOK has been disappointing lately but cannot be ruled out altogether.

Other first-timers to watch are (7) HAWWAA, (6) APPROACH CONTROL and (10) MIGHTY ROCK.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) STRAW RUM makes most appeal of those with form. Stable companions (6) FEE FI FOE FUM and (9) INDI ANNA should improve with experience, so could feature.

(13) SACRED STORY showed promise in a KZN barrier trial and could confirm on local debut.

(11) MORE THAN A DIME and (14) SILVER DAZZLE are newcomers to take note of, as are Australian-bred first-timers (12) MUSHI STEREK and (16) WALDORF ASTORIA.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

A fast pace will suit the likes of (2) EPIC DREAM and (3) AGAINST THE GRAIN. (18) GREENER PASTURES, (7) BYE BYE ROCKET and (17) EXTRAVERT will improve on decent debuts.

(9) MOJITO MAGIC races as a gelding now and could show true potential.

(4) TRIPLE Z, (5) TARZAN, (11)OPENSEA, (12) SUMMER HOUSE, (13) WITHOUT LIMITS, (14) BEL CANTO CHORUS and (16) CHOUETTE could upset.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) GIMMETHERAIN has bumped two useful sorts in both starts, finishing second on each occasion. He should enjoy this stiff 1,200m and, with improvement, can go one better.

(9) NORTHERN SPY ran well on debut over the course and distance and can pose a threat with natural improvement expected. Newcomers (5) DUC D'ORANGE, (8) MISHEGOSS and (12) VARDY warrant respect.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

The Graham Beck Stakes should bring in the crowds. Star colts (3) ALYAASAAT and (1) CHIMICHURI RUN meet in what appears a match race. The former has proven his stamina and could have the edge with 3kg less to carry. Stable companion (11) FIRDOAS is no slouch but could be short a run.

The battle for quartet money includes (2) NATIONAL PARK, (4) RULE THE NIGHT and (5) GREEN HAZE.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) SPY ran his best race over track and trip, so could enjoy returning in his peak outing.

(2) DUBULA has ability and could run well fresh after being gelded, although may need further distance in time.

(3) DRAGON POWER has form and fitness to contest the outcome.

Stablemates (5) BELGARION and (9) NEXUS are bred to be useful, as are (10) POP THE CORKS and Silvano newcomer (11) SILVER PLAINS.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(12) RAILTRIP drifted in the betting in her comeback run but wasn't disgraced. She will come on and is "thrown in" at the weights. The one to beat in the Emperors Palace Ready To Run Cup.

(13) THE SASH also needed her last outing and rates the main danger.

(10) THE SANDS, (9) GREATEST WISH and (1) CHIJMES could get into the mix while others are looking for minor money.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(2) RETRO EFFECT was positively ridden from a wide draw last time out, when finishing ahead of (11) SENATLA. Both should improve for those outings but the latter could turn the tables with racing experience.

(1) CASH CALL and (4) CARLTON HEIGHTS went close in recent starts and should be competitive again.

(13) VFORVICTORY cost a hefty sum but is bred to be special and could get a look in, too.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(3) GHAALLA has now matured and will be cherry-ripe. She could turn it around with

(1) CELTIC SEA on the Alan Robertson, however, the latter is no pushover.

(4) NAFAAYES needed her last outing and could get into the action.

(5) RUNNING BRAVE has finished on top of them and shouldn't be far off again.

More could place.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

Everything favours (9) NOBLE SECRET to take the Charity Mile. He will be at peak fitness, has drawn well and the distance should suit. The race is on for minor money.

(4) MATADOR MAN showed his well being after a rest but gives start.

(15) DOOSRA should be cherry-ripe and will represent value.

(3) CAPTAIN ALDO will try to do it the hard way.

Topweight (1) CORAL FEVER has class and could feature.