Noble Steed will be too speedy
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (2,200M)
11 FORTUNE PATROL is ready to run a big race over this trip with no weight on his back. Strong booking of the in-form Matthew Poon is a big positive.
2 CHEERFUL STAR is racing well without winning. Joao Moreira retains the ride and he's a threat as he steps up in trip.
1 HAY RUN has bounced into form in the bottom grade. He'll get the right run from gate three.
4 PRESIDENT STAR is next best as a two-time winner already this campaign, albeit over shorter.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
5 PACKING VICTORY has trialled well in the lead-up to his debut. He gets gate one which suits and the booking of Zac Purton commands respect.
6 WINNING DELAGO has race experience on his side, having finished a solid second on debut last month. He can take another step forward.
2 UNIVERSAL GO GO is competitive in his spot.
8 SIGHT HERO is racing well without winning. He's aided by the good gate.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
11 KING'S TROOPER was unlucky last time. Suspect he can bounce back with a clean run and even luck.
1 TELECOM SMART is racing well but is struggling to get his nose in front when it counts. He notched three consecutive runner-up efforts.
6 ULTIMATE FOCUS steps out on debut with champion jockey Purton engaged. He commands respect off the back of a number of solid trials.
5 ICE LEGEND turned his form around to finish a close-up second last time. He can continue to progress, especially from the good gate under Blake Shinn.
RACE 4 (1,200M)
7 WIN WIN STAR can snap a lengthy run of outs for jockey Ruan Maia. He needs to offset the tricky gate, but his gritty fifth last time out commands respect.
8 A SMILE LIKE YOURS clocked a career-best run on debut. Moreira hops up and, with the right run, he's a leading player.
10 COOCELEB mixes his form but on his day is more than capable. He draws well and could be value at big odds.
2 SUMMIT CHEERS scored nicely on debut. Can be followed.
RACE 5 (1,000M)
6 HEART CONQUERED is racing well with out winning. He's on the steady improve and, with the right run, he is more than capable of winning this.
4 LARSON rarely runs a bad race. He draws well and gets the services of Purton off a favourable mark in this grade.
11 TRADER has disappointed twice since his debut victory. He is holding his condition nicely.
10 CANTSTOPTHEFEELING won two starts ago.
RACE 6 (1,650M)
2 MORE THAN ENOUGH soared into second last time. From a good gate, he will get the run of the race under Neil Callan.
1 JOLLY HONOUR is competitive in his spot. He draws well and is racing in sublime form now back in Class 4.
7 GOOD BUDDY is lightly raced but is showing considerable ability. He gets Purton on board.
11 ALL JOYFUL slots in light and warrants respect.
RACE 7 (1,650M)
8 NOBLE STEED does his best racing over this course and distance. From the good gate with a smooth run in transit, he could take a bit of catching.
2 GIFT OF LIFELINE is looking for back-to-back wins. He won well last start and is capable from Gate One.
9 SMOOTHIES is racing well but is struggling to get his nose in front when it counts.
3 TASHIDELEK is capable over this course and distance.
RACE 8 (1,000M)
6 SHINING GEM mixes his form but on his day he is more than capable in this grade. He's worth taking a chance, albeit from the sticky draw.
9 HARMONY AND RICH won with plenty in hand last start. He needs only to handle the class rise to be competitive.
7 LUCKY MORE is an impressive lightly raced talent. He draws well and gets his chance to go one better under Purton.
1 GRATEFUL HEART does get a few favours from Gate One.
RACE 9 (1,200M)
3 LOVING A BOOM has a powerful finish when required and he should be able to capitalise on it if gets a fast-run-race. He gets a favourable draw.
2 THE CROWN is lightly raced and on the up. He commands respect with Moreira hopping up.
7 SIGHT SUCCESS is worth considering for those quartet bets.
COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now