Noble Steed will be too speedy

Ruan Maia can get a change of luck with Win Win Star in Race 4.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

11 FORTUNE PATROL is ready to run a big race over this trip with no weight on his back. Strong booking of the in-form Matthew Poon is a big positive.

2 CHEERFUL STAR is racing well without winning. Joao Moreira retains the ride and he's a threat as he steps up in trip.

1 HAY RUN has bounced into form in the bottom grade. He'll get the right run from gate three.

4 PRESIDENT STAR is next best as a two-time winner already this campaign, albeit over shorter.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 PACKING VICTORY has trialled well in the lead-up to his debut. He gets gate one which suits and the booking of Zac Purton commands respect.

6 WINNING DELAGO has race experience on his side, having finished a solid second on debut last month. He can take another step forward.

2 UNIVERSAL GO GO is competitive in his spot.

8 SIGHT HERO is racing well without winning. He's aided by the good gate.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 KING'S TROOPER was unlucky last time. Suspect he can bounce back with a clean run and even luck.

1 TELECOM SMART is racing well but is struggling to get his nose in front when it counts. He notched three consecutive runner-up efforts.

6 ULTIMATE FOCUS steps out on debut with champion jockey Purton engaged. He commands respect off the back of a number of solid trials.

5 ICE LEGEND turned his form around to finish a close-up second last time. He can continue to progress, especially from the good gate under Blake Shinn.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 WIN WIN STAR can snap a lengthy run of outs for jockey Ruan Maia. He needs to offset the tricky gate, but his gritty fifth last time out commands respect.

8 A SMILE LIKE YOURS clocked a career-best run on debut. Moreira hops up and, with the right run, he's a leading player.

10 COOCELEB mixes his form but on his day is more than capable. He draws well and could be value at big odds.

2 SUMMIT CHEERS scored nicely on debut. Can be followed.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

6 HEART CONQUERED is racing well with out winning. He's on the steady improve and, with the right run, he is more than capable of winning this.

4 LARSON rarely runs a bad race. He draws well and gets the services of Purton off a favourable mark in this grade.

11 TRADER has disappointed twice since his debut victory. He is holding his condition nicely.

10 CANTSTOPTHEFEELING won two starts ago.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 MORE THAN ENOUGH soared into second last time. From a good gate, he will get the run of the race under Neil Callan.

1 JOLLY HONOUR is competitive in his spot. He draws well and is racing in sublime form now back in Class 4.

7 GOOD BUDDY is lightly raced but is showing considerable ability. He gets Purton on board.

11 ALL JOYFUL slots in light and warrants respect.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

8 NOBLE STEED does his best racing over this course and distance. From the good gate with a smooth run in transit, he could take a bit of catching.

2 GIFT OF LIFELINE is looking for back-to-back wins. He won well last start and is capable from Gate One.

9 SMOOTHIES is racing well but is struggling to get his nose in front when it counts.

3 TASHIDELEK is capable over this course and distance.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

6 SHINING GEM mixes his form but on his day he is more than capable in this grade. He's worth taking a chance, albeit from the sticky draw.

9 HARMONY AND RICH won with plenty in hand last start. He needs only to handle the class rise to be competitive.

7 LUCKY MORE is an impressive lightly raced talent. He draws well and gets his chance to go one better under Purton.

1 GRATEFUL HEART does get a few favours from Gate One.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 LOVING A BOOM has a powerful finish when required and he should be able to capitalise on it if gets a fast-run-race. He gets a favourable draw.

2 THE CROWN is lightly raced and on the up. He commands respect with Moreira hopping up.

7 SIGHT SUCCESS is worth considering for those quartet bets.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB