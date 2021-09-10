Noh calls it a day

Noh Senari, one of Singapore's most talented jockey, has ridden his last race.

One who has always been battling with his weight, the 29-year-old decided to give up his riding career following his trackwork fall in May.

He hurt his back, which has taken too long to heal.

"Scans showed that my L4 was bulging. When that happened, I thought that was it for my riding career," he said.

"That in itself was not career-ending. But the last two years have been so hard for me trying to lose weight every day that it wasn't funny.

"As you all know, I'm a big boy. I couldn't find a single day to rest. You ride on Saturday and the next day, you have to keep your weight in check again.

"Something told me this time it was over, but I still wanted to rest and give the injury a chance to recover. I waited for two months, but it wasn't getting any better. So, I informed the stewards I was stopping."

After 11 years, effectively seven years of riding - given his career was interrupted by National Service in 2012, a three-year hiatus due to disciplinary issues and the odd meltdown from 2015 to 2017 - Noh bows out with 114 winners.

His first winner was Incredible Son on March 4, 2011. His last was Yes One Ball on May 15 this year.