Noh, Chan, Iskandar and Zaki suspended

High-flying local rider Noh Senari will sit out three racing days beginning from Sunday.

That, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding last Sunday. He was riding Wolf Warrior in Race 9 when, near the 1,400m mark, he allowed his mount to shift inwards.

In doing so, he bumped Shahbaa, who had to shift inwards and across the rightful running of Augustus. In the incident, Augustus had to be severely checked.

As Noh has been engaged to ride on Saturday, his suspension will begin on Sunday.

Also suspended were apprentices WS Chan and R Iskandar and jockey M Zaki.

Chan, the rider of Special Rain, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 200m, he permitted his mount to shift inwards in Race 1 last Friday, while riding it along with the whip.

Make U Famous had to be severely checked. He copped a three-day suspension which took effect from Monday.

Iskandar was riding Eastiger in Race 3 last Friday when he allowed his mount to shift out near the 350m mark.

The Capital had to severely check to avoid the heels of Eastiger. For that, Iskandar was suspended for four Singapore race days from Sunday.

Iskandar was also issued with a warning for permitting his mount to shift inwards near the 250m again when insufficiently clear of The Capital.

Zaki was suspended for three race days, effective from Sunday, for a careless ride on Excellent Moon in Race 4 last Friday.

He had, when passing the winning post on the first occasion in that 1,700m on the Poly, permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Cognitive Intact. In the incident, Cognitive Intact had to be checked severely.