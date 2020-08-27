Noh, Shafrizal and Cheah suspended

JOCKEY S NOH

Offence: Returned to scale weighing more than 1kg above the declared weight on Nowyousee, who finished a nose second to Elite Power in Race 13 last Sunday. There was no evidence to suggest that Noh had or attempted to deceive the clerk of scales when weighing. However, he admitted consuming some fluid and food after he weighed out for the race and that this may have contributed to him returning overweight.

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Aug 31 to Sept 19.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY S SHAFRIZAL

Offence: Careless riding on Champagne Charlie in Race 1 last Sunday.

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Aug 31 to Sept 5.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY WW CHEAH

Offence: Careless riding on Runfinnrun in Race 1 last Sunday.

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Aug 31 to Sept 19.