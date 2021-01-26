Noh, Wong suspended one race day each

Jockeys Noh Senari and Wong Chin Chuen have been suspended one Singapore race day each for careless riding at Kranji on Saturday.

As both will be riding this Saturday, their suspension will take effect from Sunday.

Noh pleaded guilty to careless riding aboard Bear Witness in Race 1. Near the 1,000m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards, when insufficiently clear of Saturday, who was checked and carried inwards. This crowded Awesome Conqueror onto Cizen Boss. As a result,Awesome Conqueror was severely checked.

Wong was found to be careless on Radiant Success in Race 8.

Approaching the 150m mark, he directed his mount outwards and around the heels of It's Got It All, who was weakening, when insufficiently clear of Thomas De Lago, who was checked severely.

Both riders were informed of their right of appeal.