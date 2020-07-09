Non-acceptors for Kranji races
RACE 1: El Chapo, Our Showcase, Amazing Choice, From The Navy
RACE 2: Latent Power, Miracle Fast, Kinabalu Star, Global Spirit
RACE 3: Sacred Don, Zero To Hero, Yulong Express, First Chief
RACE 4: Tell Me, Perfect Mission, Transcend Natural, Saint Knight
RACE 5: Bushido, Elite Remarkable, Field Marshal, Asaad
RACE 6: Clarton Supreme, Fountain Of Fame, Ninetysix Warrior, Captain Bill
RACE 7: Asia Spirit, Ferocious, Success Street, Elite Saint
RACE 8: Robin Hood, Terrific, Legend Rocks, Boy Next Door
RACE 9: Big Regards, Optimum Star, Hosayliao, Declare War
RACE 10: Lim's Zoom, Burkaan, Time Lord, Pindus
RACE 11: Moonraker, Kranji Gold, Sportscaster, Sun Spear
RACE 12: King Louis, Sacred Croix, Sun Marshal
RACE 13: Stunning Cat, Golden Dash, Diamonds, Luck Of Friendship
RACE 14: Barbeque, Superlative, Leatherhead, Captain Singapore
