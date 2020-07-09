Non-acceptors for Kranji races

E-mail this article

RACE 1: El Chapo, Our Showcase, Amazing Choice, From The Navy

RACE 2: Latent Power, Miracle Fast, Kinabalu Star, Global Spirit

RACE 3: Sacred Don, Zero To Hero, Yulong Express, First Chief

RACE 4: Tell Me, Perfect Mission, Transcend Natural, Saint Knight

RACE 5: Bushido, Elite Remarkable, Field Marshal, Asaad

RACE 6: Clarton Supreme, Fountain Of Fame, Ninetysix Warrior, Captain Bill

RACE 7: Asia Spirit, Ferocious, Success Street, Elite Saint

RACE 8: Robin Hood, Terrific, Legend Rocks, Boy Next Door

RACE 9: Big Regards, Optimum Star, Hosayliao, Declare War

RACE 10: Lim's Zoom, Burkaan, Time Lord, Pindus

RACE 11: Moonraker, Kranji Gold, Sportscaster, Sun Spear

RACE 12: King Louis, Sacred Croix, Sun Marshal

RACE 13: Stunning Cat, Golden Dash, Diamonds, Luck Of Friendship

RACE 14: Barbeque, Superlative, Leatherhead, Captain Singapore