None shining as bright as Amazing Star

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 SPEEDY MISSILE is winless across five runs but he has shown steady improvement. He gets the blinkers first time to sharpen him up and he's going to get his chance.

1 FAIRY TWINS steps back to Class 4. He's a two-time winner over this course and distance and another win wouldn't surprise.

3 SHOUSON broke through last start. Zac Purton retains the ride and he's drawn to get the right run.

8 SUPER WINNER has mixed his form since setting the track alight in a trial earlier this season. Still, he appears to have ability and the seven-day back-up may spark him up.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

1 BLOOMING SPIRIT narrowly missed two starts ago by a nose and followed that up with a competitive fourth. He's racing well and retains the services of Joao Moreira.

7 HIDDEN SPIRIT will need a race run to suit if he is to rattle home from the tailend. Although his best runs have come on the dirt. he has shown ability on the turf and, with even luck, he can find himself in the finish.

8 MONEY WINNER has been consistent all season and he's drawn to be in the thick of things. Me Tsui and Grant van Niekerk had a winner earlier this year and another wouldn't surprise.

2 BREAK RECORD is next best if he can overcome the wide gate.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

12 SIMPLY FLUKE is winless across seven attempts. He hasn't been too far away in all, including his latest effort where he rattled home from last to snatch third. He'll need a race run to suit but, with a light weight to carry, he rates as the leading player.

11 THE ONE is another who is winless. He's down to a competitive mark and his last few runs have displayed significant improvement.

10 THE SHOW has narrowly missed in his last two, placing in both. He's in excellent form and the veteran of 70 starts is a seven-time winner, three of which have come over this course and distance.

9 MASTER ALBERT has been consistent all season and it won't be too long until he is rewarded.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 GOLDEN GLORY came agonisingly close last start, finishing second under the urging of Silvestre de Sousa. The three-time British champion jockey retains the ride and from the good gate he rates as the one to beat.

5 SUPER ALLIANCES is looking to snap a run of seconds. He's shown steady improvement across his short career and, although he went under as a short-priced favourite last time, he is capable of atoning for that run.

2 GUNNAR got off the mark three starts ago. He's drawn to get the right run under Vincent Ho and he's capable of working his way into Class 3.

12 ALL BEST FRIENDS hasn't been too far away this term and he's a place chance if he can overcome the awkward draw.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

5 TANGMERE has struggled of late but early on this season he did show some ability when placing third-up under Zac Purton. Interesting addition of gear with the tongue-tie going on and, if his breathing does improve, he's a chance to recapture that form and he could be a big price to do so.

7 CHEERFUL STAR got off the mark last start at his 21st attempt. He remains in Class 4 which suits and the retention of Zac Purton from that win warrants respect.

3 ACCLAIMED LIGHT has been consistent all season. He's drawn well for Neil Callan and his consistency could well be rewarded.

1 KING'S MAN steps out for leading trainer Ricky Yiu. He's on the cusp of Class 3 and he appears to still have a number of ratings points in hand.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 CINQUANTE CINQ rarely runs a bad race and has finished outside of the placings on only two occasions from seven attempts which include one win. He arguably should have won more races, having finished runner-up three times and, although he's drawn a touch awkward, this is a winnable race.

2 WINNING DELIGHT has struggled to recapture his heroics of last season when he won on debut, but a recent trial at Conghua has indicated that he might be ready to bounce back. He's drawn well and the booking of Zac Purton once more commands respect.

7 PICKEN is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 HARDLY SWEAR is looking for his fourth consecutive win at just his fifth start. He's hit the ground since arriving to Hong Kong and, as a Class 3 winner already, he rates as the one to beat.

7 AURORA PEGASUS notched up the hat-trick two starts ago before finishing fourth at his latest. He can return to form as he is a proven Class 3 winner.

4 VICTORIAM mixes his form but his brilliant best is easily up to this. He's better ridden cold so, if they do get a race run to suit, then he's going to be flashing home from the rear under Joao Moreira.

2 PRANCE DRAGON is a course and distance winner. He won't be too far away.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 AMAZING STAR is looking for his third consecutive win. The wide gate makes things tricky but, with Zac Purton sticking aboard, it's a solid push around his chances.

7 CUE THE MUSIC got off the mark two starts ago over this course and distance. He's an impressive South African import who, from the gate, should be able to get the right run throughout for Karis Teetan.

2 GENTLE BREEZE has turned into a revelation this season, winning three of his five appearances. He's in-form and, although he faces Class 2 for the first time, he's another who appears to be up to this level.

6 JOYFUL UNION is a talent and the inside draw will afford him every opportunity to record back-to-back wins.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

11 RED DESERT narrowly missed two starts ago and, if he reproduces that run, he's going to prove hard to beat. He ran fairly on the dirt last time out but his recent form over 1,200m at Happy Valley is imposing.

8 RELIABLE TEAM is racing well and, as a proven performer at the Valley, he warrants respect. Must be included in the "exotics".

10 HIGH REV mixes his form but his blistering best is brilliant. He's a two-time winner over this course and distance and he can bounce back with the right run.

5 DANCES WITH DRAGON can mix it with the right run. Definitely one to include in those novelty bets.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB