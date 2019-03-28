None so brave as Bold Thruster

Bold Thruster winning Trial 3 on Tuesday morning when he hardly broke a sweat when beating the 60-second mark for that 1,000m sprint.

It's out there for all to see. Bold Thruster is good to go - for the 2019 season and the rich pickings which come with the big races for three-year-olds.

Indeed, and from what he showed us at the trials on Tuesday morning, the plans for the near future have been mapped out - just waiting to be executed.

Bold Thruster was the star of the morning. No doubt about that and, if he wants to carry on from where he left off in 2018, he only has to carry that trial form to the races.

Without a doubt, the Shane Baertschiger-trained youngster was the "find" of the season gone by.

He had six starts, winning four and running second in another. The only blemish was his fifth to Pennywise on his debut when still a precocious two-year-old.

All of his wins have been over the 1,200m on grass with the biggest "noise' coming when he took the Saas Fee Stakes by the scruff of the neck, beating some of Kranji's best upstarts with a bold front-running exhibition.

It was a win which set tongues wagging. Yes, in coffeeshops from Kranji to Katong, they talked about the menacing qualities of that big black horse.

Now, after that winning trial on Tuesday morning when he hardly broke a sweat when beating the 60-second mark for that 1,000m sprint, they'll be talking even more.

How did Bold Thruster do it? Well, he put them to the sword with a minimum of fuss.

While he did seem a tad tardy leaving the chute, that little bother was soon brushed aside by John Powell who, on settling, sent him to the front.

Bold Thruster must have enjoyed the the undisturbed view and, from then, he never allowed any one of his eight rivals to spoil the picture.

And it wasn't a shabby line-up. Jumping with him were the likes of Zac Kasa, Blizzard and Nationality. But he never gave them a look-in.

However, in all honesty, it must be said that Blizzard was doing his best work late. Unsighted early, he powered home and, in the shades of the winning post, he looked like he had done enough to take second. But Zac Kasa won that battle.

Anyway, it was all about Bold Thruster. He has already banked in more than $250,000 for his owners, Tivic Stable. With natural progression, membership to the "millionaire club" is just a formality.

Also on Tuesday morning, the Freedman-trained Super Dynasty and Circuit Mission gave us a sneak peek into what we could expect from them at their next starts.

In short, they impressed. Circuit Mission, in particular. Having made the board in both his Kranji starts, he looks ready to start paying for his board and lodging.

I liked the way he was motoring home under Glen Boss who, for want of clear running room in the stretch, had opted for the scenic route home.

Circuit Mission didn't seem to mind. Two hundred metres out, he had put the rest out of the contest. By then, however, Super Dynasty was long gone and would win by almost four lengths.

But there was intent in Circuit Mission's run to the line and I reckon he'll be worth a throw at the stumps when he next goes to the races.