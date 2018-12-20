Norland worth waiting

RACE 1 (1,600M)

Two runners likely to improve most are (13) DESTINYS GAME and (14) PERFECT STORM. The former showed inexperience on debut and will enjoy the extra trip now. The latter has been sluggish to start in both starts but should get into the money if he starts on terms.

Many are looking for money, including (1) GREY MISSILE, (2) CANTATA MUNDI, (3) GIMME A VAR, (4) GENEROSO and (6) SHADOW QUEEN.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) THE DAZZLER has come well. He beat (6) COME THE DAY (3kg better off) by 3.35 lengths and (5) ILITSHE (4kg better off) by 4.85 lengths last start and should have a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(3) DIAMOND DANCER is never far off and should be thereabouts again.

(4) VERDIER needed his last run and will do a lot better here.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) COMET CRYSTAL is ready for a big run.

(3) ROYAL FUTURE showed good improvement last time out and could go on with it.

(14) IT TAKES TWO races over a straight track now and, if finds cover, will run on late.

(2) BEL CANTO CHORUS improved last time out and has a winning chance here.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(12) PIGEON POST and (15) VISTULA will improve on decent debuts and could fight this out.

(1) FLORIDA QUAYS had shown good form before a lengthy layoff and could just need it.

(2) SIREN'S TIDE hasn't been far off in all three starts and could do well being fresh.

(6) RHYME OR REASON has had her chances but still cannot be ruled out.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(13) STARLIGHTTEMPTRESS found support on debut but got her tongue over the bit and ran fifth. Watch.

(16) UPSKILLED finished runner-up in both starts and could go one better.

(14) TANA'S EAGLE will know more about it now.

(9) MEGA LEE is never far off and could take home money.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(10) REBEL RENEGADE, (4) SEVENTH RULE and (1) QUATTRO are holding form and any one of them could take honours.

(2) BATTLE CREEK is ready for a big performance.

(14) SEVENTH SON is another in form and the combo is on a hat-trick.

(3) PIUS OIL, (6) ALL NIGHT FLIGHT, (12) HEYWOT and (15) MANX PARK are more for the short list.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(11) ILHA DA VAR finished runner-up in her last three and deserves another victory.

(13) FLY NORTH is another running close-up and could prove her biggest threat.

(3) NICKY NOO races before this and the form must be updated.

(1) LADY JACKSON and (5) QUEEN RACHEL come off maiden wins but could go on in this field.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) MOUNT KEITH is holding form and rates as the form choice.

Trainer St John Gray has five runners and all are capable of getting into the money, but (2) TWELVE OAKS and (4) LAST GIRL STANDING are preferred.

(6) BAAHIR is another runner worth mentioning.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(4) NORLAND has ability but has problems, too. If finds no hindrance, should be the one to beat.

(2) ARTEMISIA was reported something amiss last start but, if trouble free, has a serious chance.

Look for an improved effort from (3) YAMOTO.

(1) GREENWOOD DRIVE is in form and the combo is on a hat-trick.