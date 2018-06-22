Northern Ballet worth watching

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) FIRSTNAVALOFFICER caught the eye just behind (10) MAKING WAVES in a barrier trial at Greyville. He must have improvement to come.

(1) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY has the advantage of having raced here for a good second.

(4) CANDY GALORE won her trial well.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) KINGDOM COME looked good in his barrier trial when second behind a stablemate who looks decent. He switches to the turf and should appreciate the longer trip on pedigree.

(11) TICKET HOLDER easily beat the rest of his field when second. He can go on with it.

(1) BLACKBEARD can improve with blinkers

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) STRABO has finished second in two starts with blinkers on. If race-ready after a break, he could go one better with the headgear retained.

(1) SPY and (3) QUARLLO could find the frame if reproducing their best form, but a bigger threat is likely to come from juveniles (4) ELUSIVE TRADER and (7) LANZA, who have shown enough to be competitive.

(5) HUDOO MAGIC and (6) LADDER MAN are newcomers to watch.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(11) WISHFUL WORDS finished third in her last two starts. She is switching to turf and it could suit.

(1) LUNEBURG ran well at this venue last start and the blinkers could have done the trick.

(14) LITTLE AUDREY is the juvenile with experience on this track.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) ROCKET GIRL was second over this trip against older rivals and should be a factor again racing in her own age group.

(7) SPARKELING FIRE improved on her debut fourth to finish second over this trip last time out. She can stake a claim.

(8) TROPICAL HIBISCUS and (9) VALDERRAMA are bred for this longer trip.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) DONNAN ran second in his barrier trial and should have every chance.

(6) PRINCE CHARMING is holding form and has the champion-elect in the irons.

(5) DOUBLE GEMINI is well bred and tries the trip.

(2) REBEL CIRCUS and (1) POT LUCK have claims.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) BELL JAR ran on from a hopeless position to finish third over the course and distance last start. She will be handier from a better draw, so should prove very competitive.

(2) SOMMERSONNE was touched off over 1,400m on her return and looks improved.

(3) ROYAL KISS and (4) NERIA have earning potential.

(5) ZELVANO could pose a threat from gate 1.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(4) A NTONY HOTSPUR may resume winning ways with a drop to a more suitable trip.

(1) SIR BERNADINI always hands weight to most and finishes close-up. Chance.

(2) SHUKAMISA has been doing well in strong races upcountry and could capitalise here.

(7) BORYA must have a say on form as well.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(1) NORTHERN BALLET will be right at home racing over this trip, especially in peak fitness.

(2) ONTENDERHOOKS is bred to get the trip.

(5) CAVALLERIA, a slow starter, relished the step-up to this distance when winning well last time out. Chance.

(4) SISTER SOOZIE is consistent and is worth the look.

RACE 10 (2,400M)

(11) FLICHITY BY FARR is a Vodacom July entry with solid credentials. She was second in the SA Oaks, so has no stamina doubts and should run another cracker.

(1) WIND CHILL is a the 2017 SA Oaks winner and was not far off Coral Fever recently.

(2) GIRL ON THE RUN was second in last year and has beaten Coral Fever and Crowd Pleaser.

(3) BI POT beat the latter two last start.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) SEATTLE GOLD is best-weighted and could go well fresh.

(2) MADE IN HOLLYWOOD is well in here and should take a power of beating reverting to this trip and on these terms.

(5) IT IS WHAT IT IS may be hard to catch with a light load.

(6) PASSION PEACH can also get a look in under 49.5kg.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(7) AMERICAN LANDING could be a star in the making. The three-year-old demolished his field in the East Cape Derby.

(1) MR WINSOME won the Grade 3 event last year and is unbeaten in four runs here. He made a form return last time.

(2) IT'S MY TURN and (3) THE SLADE are high class as well - the latter tries the trip.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(2) STRAAT-KIND was rewarded for consistency when winning at this level two starts back. She followed up with a good second in a similar contest last start and should be good enough to win again.

(5) MISS SMARTY PANTS, a last-start winner, fits a similar profile, having run well in both starts shedding her maiden tag.

(1) EXTRADITE can earn.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(9) MYSTERIOUS OMEN has been brought along steadily and is improving nicely. He is bred for this and a bit further and should run well. He is a well bred individual.

(7) NORTHERN ROUTE beat a field of mostly juveniles and some look talented. It was a barrier trial but he is lightly raced and must have a say.

(1) LESLIES PATHTOFAME can't be faulted and could be a big threat.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(4) RIVER CAM, last-start winner, could score again with further improvement.

(7) SPECTRA FORCE has dropped two points despite maintaining a good level of form.

(3) FLASH TWICE should get closer to that pair with a comeback run under his belt.

(1) CHATUCHAK concedes weight but should be in the mix.

RACE 16 (1,200M)

(1) AUTUMN RAIN can finally score his maiden win. He ran a good race, beaten only a neck here last time out.

(11) GALAXY TUNES's last run must be forgiven where he had things go wrong. His previous run entitles him to respect.

(12) MASTER SILVA has not been too convincing but the runs aren't bad and he can get into the fight.

(8) DYNO MAN could be anything.

(3) GRANDE MAESTRO looks capable.