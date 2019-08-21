Northern Route looks ready to win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) NINOTTO was having his first run after gelding and he is honest and expected to improve.

(2) DOUBLE ESPRESSO drew wider and is trying the Poly. His last run at Scottsville entitles him to the utmost respect.

(10) CAPTAIN OF COLOUR made big improvement last time after rest.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) GOLDEN CHANCE has good speed and may relish a sprint race after taking a break.

(7) TRAVELLING LIGHT is next best in at the weights and ran a very encouraging race first time on Poly.

(5) CANDY GALORE had things go wrong last time.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(8) HOT MONEY was not disgraced in her Scottsville debut, finishing just out the money.

(5) MISS CHARLOTTE showed good pace on turf last time and since she is better on the Poly could threaten in this.

(6) CERSEI finished behind the former a run back, but improved in blinkers.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) LA DUCHESSE is holding form well on turf and has a plum draw. Should beat her inexperienced rivals.

(2) TEETOTAL has been knocking at the door recently and, on some of her efforts, must surely win a race.

(4) JAMIE'S JOY could show more today as she has drawn well.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) MISS MISSOURI showed form on three different tracks and last time came from far back.

(7) DANCING FEATHER was close up behind recent Grade 1 winner in a barrier trial and confirmed in her debut.

(4) ROYAL KITTY could go all the way this longer trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) NORTHERN ROUTE caught the eye. It was his first run after rest and presumably he should come on with the run.

(9) ROCKY COAST was dangerous over 1,400m.

(2) SOVEREIGN SOLDIER has a say. More in it.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) THRU' THE TREES was an upset winner. She turned around previous Poly efforts and has obviously matured.

(5) LIVE AS ONE was making her Poly debut when just behind her last time and can only improve. She is also lightly raced.

(1) INTO THE GROOVE showed signs of a form return and looks to have an easier task.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(7) MARY O was not far off in a feature race. She is strengthening up and hopefully the race doesn't come too soon.

(1) MISS CALYPSO was on a roll on the Poly before running over a trip too short.

(9) ETERNAL WORDS is in top form and can win again.