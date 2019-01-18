Nose-nose affair in Class 4 feature

Champion jockey Zac Purton driving Navas (No. 1) to a thrilling nose victory in the Craigengower Cricket Club Challenge Cup over 1,200m at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

It may be a bread-and-butter Class 4 handicap but the Craigengower Cricket Club Challenge Cup over 1,200m was the feature at Happy Valley on Wednesday night and, for the second year running, Navas carried off the trophy, along with the HK$524,400 (S$90,500) first prize purse.

Last season, the Richard Gibson-trained gelding scored by a short head under apprentice Dylan Mo. This time, it was even tighter, with champion jockey Zac Purton driving him to a thrilling nose verdict over Dollar Reward, with another nose to third-placed Jolly Bountiful.

"You don't get tighter than that, do you? That's the difference the champion jockey makes," said Gibson.

The six-year-old's victory sealed a double for Purton, the Australian having taken race two by a head on the Michael Chang-trained Show Mission.

"When you don't have much in hand they're always going to be tight - they always are here at the Valley. On both horses, I just got the right run when I needed it and that counted," said the Australian.