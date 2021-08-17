Nose-nose thriller

Strong N Powerful (No. 10) getting the verdict by a nose from Augustano (inside), with another nose to Vittoria Perfetta in Race 11 on Sunday.

Strong N Powerful, backed down to favourite but eased to be the $28 third fancy in Sunday's penultimate race at Kranji, lived up to his name - but victory came only in the last bounce.

Ridden by champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok, the Kuah Cheng Tee-trained five-year-old moved up from almost last to beat $402 outsider Augustano by just a nose in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,400m.

Another nose away was Vittoria Perfetta.

The finish was so tight that racegoers had to hold their breath, as the judge had to look through the photo-finish to determine the winner.

Strong N Powerful, who clocked 1min 23.94sec, was having his first win for Kuah in five starts. Previously, he was trained by Leticia Dragon, who won four times with the horse, and then by Jerome Tan.

Kuah had been getting the lay of the land, and after a drop in both class and distance, the jockey-turned-trainer hit the jackpot in Sunday's event.

"I don't think he can run 1,800m. I will keep him to 1,400m to 1,600m from now on," he said, alluding to Strong N Powerful's sound defeat in an 1,800m race at his last start.

"But that doesn't mean I won't run him over longer trips in the future, especially when some horses get older, they develop more stamina. This horse has run among the best. It's his good record which partly explained why he was one of the favourites today.

"But at the top of the straight, I thought 'gone already'. No way he could win from there.Simon never gave up, though. It was a patient ride and well done."