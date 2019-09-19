Nothing hazy about Sun Marshal

Sun Marshal does look the best of Freedman's Raffles Cup trio in clocking in 34.2sec.

We've seen Sun Marshal win his races. And we know what he can do.

The question is: Can he do enough to lift the Raffles Cup on Sunday?

As if to provide a clue to that question, trainer Lee Freedman sent his money-spinner for a romp in the morning haze and we reckon, the chestnut impressed trackwatchers.

With Joseph Azzopardi's feet planted firmly in the irons and, with stablemates Irving Lipschitz and Loyalty Man for company, the trio stepped on the gas and stopped the clock at 34.2sec with Sun Marshal looking the best of the lot.

It was a good final workout from the three-time winner who gave his stablemates a three-length headstart in that 600m dash.

Such was his condition that Sun Marshal quickly reeled in both Irving Lipschitz and Loyalty Man to finish level.

Irving Lipschitz, who will contest the Class 4 stayers' event over the 2,000m also on Sunday, was ridden by Vlad Duric. Loyalty Man will see action in the Class 2 race over the mile.

On open credentials, Sun Marshal does look the best of Freedman's Raffles Cup trio.

Mr Clint also worked up a storm in yesterday's hazy conditions, clocking 36.7sec for the trip. Blizzard would have been Freedman's third runner in the Cup but he was a vet's scratching.

Back to Sun Marshal, he won't have problems running the mile. He scored once over the trip and his two other victories have been over the slightly longer 1,800m and 2,000m.

As to that win over 1,600m in late June, Azzopardi elected to adopt front-running tactics on the horse he knew so well.

It worked. Jumping from Gate 5, he quickly skipped to the front and, from then on, the white picket stakes became a blur as he charged home.

Centenary Diamond and the Leticia Dragon-trained Star Emperor made it interesting when they launched late challenges. But it was all too little, too late. Sun Marshal had stolen a break on them and he never gave it back.

A month later, Azzopardi and Sun Marshal were back in business.

It was Derby Day and, pitted against the likes of King Louis, What's New and Circuit Mission, Sun Marshal received few second glances from the racing public.

Neglected in the betting, as was his stablemate Mr Clint, the pair of "urchins" made the aristocrats look like second-raters when they romped home in unison to take first and second spots.

Sun Marshal was sent out as the $120 chance, while Mr Clint had few friends and he started off as the $237 roughie in the race.

At the end of the 1,800m event, a neck separated the stablemates.

Mr Clint is holding that form. He has not raced since the Derby but Freedman has got him ticking over nicely.

It's been a long time between drinks for this runner from the Oscar Racing Stable. But he has always been a trier and, when push comes to shove on Sunday, you can bet he'll be grinding up the stretch like an honest brawler.