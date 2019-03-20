Nova Vocal set to bounce back

Nova Vocal was one of many who impressed on the training track yesterday morning and zipped over the 600m in 37.5sec.

He's got a load to tote - 58kg, that is - and he has to square off against the likes of Mokastar, The Big Easy and Wolf Warrior, who is gunning for a hat-trick of wins.

But trainer James Peters has a good one in Nova Vocal and, even if you were one of the many who lost a pretty penny when he failed by a head to catch and conquer Wolf Warrior in that last start, the advice is to stick with him. He's got more to offer.

Nova Vocal was one of many who impressed on the training track yesterday morning and, on the strength of that workout, he should be one of the better bets on Friday.

Paced by stablemate Evil Wesley, Nova Vocal zipped over the 600m in 37.5sec, looking a picture of health.

Still a four-year-old, Nova Vocal has won three races on the Polytrack and is as swift as they come. He was particularly impressive when winning on Nov 4.

That day, when ridden by the Frenchman Olivier Placais, made every post a winning one in that scurry over the 1,100m.

Although helped by a lightweight of 52.5kg, he had to overcome a wide gate - he jumped from 10 - but was still able to put daylight between himself and the rest at the winning post.

Indeed, 4 ½ lengths separated him from second-placed Taro San, with the rest further strung out behind him.

They jumped off trees to back him at his next start three weeks later.

Such was the interest in him that, at the "off", he had been betted down to $7. Alas, he couldn't live up to that favourite tag. Unlike his previous start when he led from the "go", Nova Vocal couldn't get to the front and settled in fifth.

He came home well but, on the day, was no match for the big fella Jomo who bullied his way to ½-length victory.

Then on Feb 6, when having his first start of the 2019 season, he could pull off only a third-place finish in that Class 3 race over the 1,000m. Elite Power won that one - and we know how good he is.

Nova Vocal was unlucky last time out when beaten by Wolf Warrior. But he has the goods and the ability to put things right. So, stick with him. He'll give you a run for your money.

Also on Friday evening, keep the faith with King Zoustar.

He'll being tuned up for a race to race double and, if his work on the training track can be taken as a preview to what's in store, a winning run isn't out of the question.

Taken out by apprentice R Iskandar, King Zoustar stopped the clocks at 37.4sec.

It was as recent as March 8, that King Zoustar enhanced his reputation when winning a Kranji Stakes D race over the 1,200m on grass.

That day, when ridden by Michael Rodd, the "King" ran a copybook race, coming off a spot behind the front-runners to lead way before straightening.

From then on, it was a matter of Rodd watching and waiting to see if any challenges would emerge.

None offered as much as a whimper and King Zoustar went on to win by ½ length.

Don't let that winning margin put you off. There was more into it than the ½ length suggested. King Zoustar will go on to win more races.