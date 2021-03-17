Novice race will settle some scores

If your busy schedule allows you time to catch just one race on the weekend's 10-race programme, juggle things around so that you're able to take in the Novice race on Saturday.

Set over the 1,400m on turf, it showcases several talented youngsters - all with their own agendas.

And yesterday morning, three aspiring contenders strutted their stuff on the training track - and what they did would have earned nods of approval from their connections.

Real Efecto clocked 35.3sec for 600m, while Infinite Wisdom went over in 38.2sec. Both were ridden by Vlad Duric.

As for the third star worker, he was Be You and jockey Danny Beasley was the man in the saddle when running 600m in a neat 37.6sec.

Of the trio on parade, you had to give full marks to Real Efecto.

The three-year-old was a more-than-convincing winner at his last start 11 days ago.

Partnered by Duric and racing against some hyper-active and "itching to go" youngsters in a "Restricted" contest, Real Efecto ran the perfect race.

Clearing the chute at the 1,600m mark effortlessly, Duric planted him in the lead and invited his rivals to do the chasing.

That, they did - or tried to do. But Real Efecto was in a class of his own.

With Duric ensuring that he kept his mind on the job, that lead was never threatened.

When it really mattered, the rest found themselves chasing a shadow which grew fainter as the finish grew nearer.

Trained and owned by David Kok, Real Efecto looks to be the real thing and a race-to-race double wouldn't surprise.

As for Infinite Wisdom, well, we know one thing. He will enjoy the feel of the green, green grass of Kranji.

It was on this surface that he won on debut.

To jog the memory, that was last August - and it was a comprehensive win.

Ridden by two-time champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok, Infinite Wisdom raced to the front.

Although taunted and threatened throughout the 1,200m race, he never surrendered.

Eventually, he won in a canter, beating Day Approach by 11/2 lengths.

His last start was the Singapore Golden Horseshoe in December.

Although beaten into second place by Boomba, he earned top marks.

Trainer Stephen Gray has been patient with his charge, electing to send him to the trials three times this year.

Saturday's assignment will be his first for the new season and big things are expected.

As for Be You, he's turning out to be quite a money-spinner for trainer Shane Baertschiger.

Like Infinite Wisdom, he, too, was a winner on debut.

That was seven months ago. Since then, he has posted three seconds, the most recent being a narrow defeat at the hands of Savvy Command last month.

Earlier, on Jan 16, Be You went down to a very talented sprinter named Starlight.

Owned by the Sungs of Auric Stable, the long-time supporters of Singapore racing will, in races to come, have a lot of fun with their speedy, front-running sprinter.