Now is the best time for Future Lady

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) ACE OF SPADES races before this but, if he takes his place, could win it.

(1) DEANAGELO finished third in his last four starts but, with blinkers now on, could move up the ladder.

(3) FREEZING FAST hasn't been far off recently and could get into the mix.

Filly (16) FASINADA did well on debut and will come on heaps.

(15) SANUK ran below form last time but is a lot better than that.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) FUTURE LADY was close in all three starts and could have her consistency rewarded.

(7) BAT OUT OF HELL finished close up in both her starts and should be thereabouts.

(2) SABRINA FAIRCHILD comes off a rest and is looking to improve.

(9) LUCY IN THE SKY will enjoy the extra and could get into the mix.

(3) BROADWAY BABE and (4) BEDOUIN BRIDE could make the frame. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) IRISH WILLOW will appreciate the longer distance and should make her presence felt.

(3) MIRREN is another crying out for this trip and should contest the finish.

(2) ELECTRIC BOOTS has placed in five of eight starts and could improve those stats.

(5) PERFECT PASSION and (6) WISHONAIRE are looking to bank in some minor money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(7) ORUS APOLLO and stable companion (12) TWIN TURBO are now maturing and race over a preferred distance. Both are having their fourth runs and both have improved.

(1) SOLDIERS SONG is having his peak run and should be in the shake-up.

(2) FAST DRAW, (4) ROYAL SIEGE and (8) PARALLAX are capable of getting into the money. All are good candidates for those quartet bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(11) BROOKLYN BRIDGE is extremely honest and shouldn't be far off.

(7) JAMAHEERY found no support on debut but finished well to score. She can only improve.

(5) MAY QUEEN, (16) SEE YOU TYGER, (12) FLOWER OF SCOTLAND and (4) TWELVE OAKS are some more for the short list.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) FOREVER MINE comes off a rest and if ready could resume winning ways.

(1) MK'S PRIDE was runner-up in the last two feature races and the form is strong. He will make them run.

(4) TROPIC SUN is well above average and shouldn't be ignored.

(2) VISIWAY, (6) CAVIVAR and (5) AL MUTHANA could fight it out for minor money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) SEA VIRESCENT looks above average. He stumbled at the start last time and pulled up not striding out. He could make amends.

(4) SPANISH BOY just needed his last run and should contest the finish.

(3) ROCK OF AFRICA is holding form and could get into the money again.

(11) CROWN GUARDIAN is in form and looking to make it four straight wins.