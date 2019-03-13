Now a gelding, Manolete is ready to score

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) COMET CRYSTAL has fair Highveld form. She can open her account if taking to the Poly.

(2) SUMMER DAY is knocking at the door and has a good draw. But she seems to leave it late.

(4) RUBY SLIPPERS had the best of the draw but had things go wrong. She is better than her last try.

(10) VALKYRIE SILK could be better than her form suggests.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(8) MANOLETE made good improvement in his second start. He has been gelded and from a plum draw could go on to score.

(1) MOKOKO has been a bit luckless and should have scored by now. May overcome his draw early and go on with it.

(2) WHITE CEDAR has shown enough to win races. He has been rested and has the best of the draw so could trouble the favourites.

(3) DONS ASSEMBLY has a shout.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) SOLID GOLD is improving. He has been very green previously. A 4 kg claim should boost his chances if given a positive ride.

(1) SEA URCHIN is going for a fourth win in a row and ninth overall - a splendid record from a humble pedigree.

(3) RONNIE ROCKET is another super useful sort always up for a challenge.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) RUMBLEINTHEJUNGLE has been a bit costly to follow but this might be his best distance and he looks to be meeting the right kind of field.

(2) STEALTH ADMIRAL may not let him get away with it. He has shown some potential and could prefer racing on the Poly again.

(6) TIAGO REAL could surprise as he is fitted with blinkers after disappointing.

(4) LUCARA should be there.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) BRIGHTEYEBUSHYTAIL met stronger recently and could take full advantage in his third run after rest. He looks better than his record of three wins from 10 starts.

(3) ZANZIBARIAN was an eye-catching second after rest last time. He could be back on the up.

(5) CLOUDS OF WITNESS has had some battles but is probably still maturing.

(8) HADDINGTON, (6) JACK OF HEARTS and (2) WHAT A SCORCHER add to it.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(1) DUKE'S DOZEN just found one better last time. He made some improvement and could go on to make amends.

(4) ROY'S PHYSCO finished runner-up in his last three and will not make it easy. He can finally get it right.

(2) ISIKHETO has finished behind Roy's Physco in his last two but seems capable of better.

(3) JUMPING CASTLE won't be far off either.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) GIMMIE A COHIBA could be strong but races from a wide draw on his Polytrack debut. One to watch.

(4) VICTORIOUS MAN ran a nice race in his first try out of the maidens and his stable is back inform again.

(1) NOBLE JOSHUA can't be faulted and should be right with Victorious Man again.

(6) SPACE MERCHANT could have more to come after winning last.