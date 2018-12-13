Now You See Me win over the longer distance in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) TARZAN needed his last run which is better than appears on paper.

(1) BLACK SAIL sports blinkers for the first time and it could be what the doctor ordered.

(6) PROPOSITION races before this and is looking for improvement. Many are looking for minor money. Watch the newcomers, especially (11) BANK ROBBER.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(8) NOW YOU SEE ME will appreciate the extra trip and should be ready to win.

(10) RUSTLING LEAF is going along similarly and, if not troubled by breathing problem, will be catching late.

(9) OUT OF SIGHT has blinkers on now and a good performance is expected.

(7) JOLLY JOSEPHINE wasn't disgraced on debut and will know more about it now.

(11) TEHUANO can improve more.

(1) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE can pick up another cheque.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(7) BLOSSOM attracted money on debut and ran on smartly to get close-up in third. She can only improve.

(10) JUNGLE JANE (claims 4kg) and (4) CAPE ASH (rested) showed improvement in their last runs and could go on.

(8) DUCHESSOFMARMALADE travels over a better distance now, so look for improvement.

(1) CANTATA MUNDI, (2) GENEROSO and (9) GIGLIO could make up the quartets.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Apprentice allowances could determine the winner here.

(2) NEPHRITE and (10) SAVANNAH KING claim 4kg, which could tilt the odds in their favour.

(1) JUBILEE LINE claims 2.5kg and could get into the action.

(3) MISSOURI needed his last run and could improve enough to turn the form around.

(9) DEVIL'S PEAK ran well when fresh before.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

There should be nothing to choose between stable companions (3) BLANCO and (1) MR CUDDLES, as well as (5) VERDI and (6) BRAVE DETAIL on Gone With The Wind and Festive Linngari form lines. Luck in running could be the decider.

(4) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA has been running close-up and races well fresh. Others are looking for the minor money.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) ROYAL CAVALIER has good form and deserves his second victory. Many are looking to lower his colours.

(9) SEVENTH SON is running well but on the Singaswewin form line form.

(4) QUEEN OF WAR, (7) SUPANOVA and (5) MOON WARRIOR are weighted to give him a go.

Recent maiden winner (6) QUEEN RACHEL, as well as (8) HEYWOT, are more for the short list.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) CATKIN is holding form but has a hefty 64kg to shoulder and meets many on huge weight differences, including (5) TALKTOTHESTARS (6.5kg better off for 1.8 lengths) who showed a form return last time.

(8) STRAWBERRY PAVLOVA is running well but meets recent conqueror (3) BIG MISTAKE on the same terms.

(7) KINGS ARCHER and (4) JUST AS I SAID are not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) SEATTLE TANGO never runs a dull race and just needed her last outing.

(6) ZULU DAWN shaded (5) VISUALITY last time out but the latter was reported coughing.

(9) PALE LILAC sports blinkers for the first time and should make her presence felt.

(2) RINGS AND THINGS will prefer this distance and could resume winning ways.

(10) POORMANSLADY and (3) LADY NEGRA could pop up.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) WINE FESTIVAL is in form. A hat-trick is on the cards.

(4) TRICIA is running well and shouldn't be far off again.

(1) KIRKCONNEL LASS can never be ignored for money.

(8) PONCHIELLI is having his third run after a rest and could chalk up a fifth victory.

(11) SAMMI MOOSA was coughing last time out and could get into the mix here.