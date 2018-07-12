Nowyousee in one of his three wins when trained by Ricardo Le Grange.

The promising Nowyousee is back and under a new trainer.

Previously trained by Ricardo Le Grange and now under the tutelage of Lee Freedman, the three-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding still has that winning mojo to maintain his impeccable barrier trial form.

On Tuesday morning, Nowyousee won the eighth of his nine trials - his only blemish being a nose second to Special King on June 7 - and what a victory it was.

Ridden by Daniel Moor, Nowyousee started swiftly together with stablemate Tesroro Privado, who has also been tranferred from Le Grange to Freedman.

He soon took control and was already about half a dozen lengths ahead at the 600m mark. He straightened up well clear without any persuasion and made the others look like they were in a trial of their own.

Nowyousee won so well, prompting racecaller Nicholas Child to say: "There's no stopping the leader. He's 10, 12 or even more lengths here.This has been an absolute procession and Nowyousee is going to win it with his head in his chest, and win well."

Indeed, it was a top trial by Nowyousee, who should be making his comeback soon.

The son of O'Reilly was rested after finishing seventh in the $250,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on March 30. That race was was the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, won by the Shane Baertschiger-trained Be Bee

That was also the only time Nowyousee finished out of the first three in six starts.

He started his career promisingly by winning his first two starts in contrasting manner - the first by leading throughout and the second by coming from behind after a tardy start. This is a trait of a good thoroughbred.

After a second placing, Nowyousee won again before running third. With the beneficial rest and yesterday's trial win, he's certainly one to follow.