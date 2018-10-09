Nowyousee now eyes the Garden City Trophy

Nowyousee (No. 5) responding to jockey Oliveir Placai’s whip-riding to score his fifth win at Kranji on Sunday.

Rising galloper Nowyousee has gone from strength to strength and his fifth win from 10 starts on Sunday will now see him aimed at a prized target.

Trainer Lee Freedman may run the Titanium Stable-owned four-year-old in the $200,000 Group 3 Garden City Trophy over 1,200m on Oct 21.

"He did a good job to win. He was up in weights and he's not a very big horse," said the Australian handler, after Nowyousee's head victory over Autumn Rush at Kranji on Sunday.

"He will go up in grade and I may run him in the Garden City Trophy as he will get a drop in weights, but we'll see."

French jockey Olivier Placais admitted his winning ride on the $13 favourite was not pretty, but he will still take it with both hands.

Placais had been in white-hot form for around four months, racking up winners week-in week-out, the icing on the cake being his Emirates Singapore Derby win on Jupiter Gold in July.

But his season recently hit the skids with suspensions for careless riding, as well as a slight drop in winners. So Placais, to put together a riding double courtesy of Freedman, who saddled his earlier winner in My Big Boss, was certainly making hay while the sun shone.

On his ride on Nowyousee, the Frenchman said: "Actually, I'm very lucky to have won. The horse was good. That's one ride you should not show at the apprentice school.

"It wasn't my best ride. Marine Treasure was tired early and I had to pass him right on the outside.

"But luckily, I had a strong horse who could still go ahead. This horse is still improving race after race.

"I feel sorry for Daniel (Moor), but that's the sport we're in."

The Australian jockey was one of six riders missing from the roster at the weekend through suspension.

He would have, on paper, been the booking for both My Big Boss and Nowyousee.

Placais was probably being a little harsh on himself, as Nowyousee could not have settled in a better position while Sebas (apprentice T Krisna) set a scorcher at the head of affairs.

When Marine Treasure started to blow out, there weren't many other options but to come around heels and avoid getting shuffled back further - which he did.

Challenges came from Autumn Rush but Placais' trademark hard riding was the clincher in coaxing his conveyance to the line with a mere head setting him apart from his gallant challenger.

Lim's Shot (apprentice CS Chin) got into the act late, but could only settle for third place, half a length away.

A four-year-old by O'Reilly, Nowyousee has now raked in around the $270,000 mark for Titanium Racing Stable.