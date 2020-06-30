O'Brien captures 14th Irish Derby

The favourite Santiago held off stablemate Tiger Moth to hand trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending 14th Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.

The recent Royal Ascot winner hit the front late in the 2,400m race. It looked as though Tiger Moth would reel in the 2-1 favourite in the final 200m, but Santiago hung tough under jockey Seamie Heffernan.

He won by a head, as O'Brien secured his third victory from the last four editions of the race.

The 50-year-old, who also had a 1-2-3 in last year's Irish Derby when outsider Sovereign took the spoils, went one better this year with a 1-2-3-4 after saddling six of the 14 runners.

Dawn Patrol, a 10-1 shot, finished a distant third, with Order Of Australia running on late to take fourth.