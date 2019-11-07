Ocean City can lead all the way

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(3) TREND MASTER is peaking at the right time.

(7) CREATION, who has been gelded, should relish the trip.

(4) CRAZY CHARLIE is running well and should be there.

(1) BARISTA was rested after an improved performance and could make the quartet.

RACE 2 (2,600M)

(1) POPPYCOCK is fancied to win before. He could make amends.

(2) KALAHARI CHROME made good improvement over a marathon distance last start. Must respect.

(6) ROMANTIC ERA is bred for this trip and is expected to make her presence felt.

(4) MAGIC VISION needed her last outing.

(3) VOODOO is having his 55th run and could place. One for the adventurous.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(4) FLYING FANTASY and (2) PERFECT LIGHT renew rivalry and on 0.5kg better for a neck defeat. The latter could have her revenge.

(3) IL MONDO ran below form last time out but, on her penultimate run, has a definite chance.

(10) RATION MY PASSION is doing a lot better and could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

(3) DICKENS disappointed in his post-maiden when trying further ground. He is still in with a big chance.

(12) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER is his stablemate and only won his maiden last start and has scope for improvement.

(4) GOLD GRIFFIN is holding form. He shouldn't be far off.

(2) FRENCH LEAVE ran no kind of race last time out but has a chance on his penultimate.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) WAQAAS beat (5) CAPTAIN FLYNT by a short head recently and is 1 kg worse off. They are quite close.

(14) SUPA MUFTI claims 3kg and has a chance on collateral form.

(3) MARSHALL FOCH comes off a rest and is back over a preferred mile.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) SPERO OPTIMA won with consummate ease when tried over further. He drops to a mile but could be up to it.

(5) INFORMATIVE is no slouch. He's at peak fitness.

(8) FROSTED STEEL is well above-average and should have no problem over the mile.

(2) IN CAHOOTS is having his third run after a rest. He could take home a cheque.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) OCEAN CITY is speedy and could get away from them.

(3) CASUAL WEAR is in form and is not out of it.

(6) ARIKEL will be catching late and could get up.

(4) MADEMOISELLE is holding form. If ready after a rest, she could win it.