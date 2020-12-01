Oceans Eight is the one in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) FIREWORKS is making her local debut. Her form in Gauteng is good enough to win.

(1) AUTUMN SKY was a disappointment on her local debut. But she is clearly better than that run would suggest.

(3) ISN'T IT BLISS is doing well. Could contest the finish.

(5) WINTER PEACE and (12) URBAN OASIS tend to lack a strong finish but could be in the battle for some money.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(4) VICTORIA TOWER was a bit disappointing in her latest start. But she is better over this distance and should be right at the finish.

(3) BROADSIDE is making her local debut and must be given some respect.

(2) FRANKIE TWO SHOES also has a winning chance.

(1) WHAT A CRACKER was full of running when scoring last time. Could be improving.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(13) OCEANS EIGHT is improving. Winning chance.

(1) LOTUS KING is holding form well but is badly drawn. Will need to try and make all the running.

(11) CAPERNAUM showed nice improvement last time. Could do even better.

(4) ZUBERI could surprise.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(2) ARION EXPRESS likes this surface. Should contest the finish again.

(1) CHAI is in good heart. Winning chance.

(6) SOHO SPIRIT is improving. Is clearly not out of it.

(3) PRINCESS ANGELINE is capable of much better than her last two runs. Could upset.

(5) BILLI ANN has a place chance on best form.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) BARBERTON SILVER has an earlier engagement. He should be hard to beat if he takes his place.

(6) FINLEY HILL is consistent. Should contest the finish yet again.

(2) PALO ALTO and (3) ARANJUEZ are in fine form. They deserve the utmost respect.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(7) MAGIC SAILOR has run well on this surface. Quite capable of winning.

(10) EXALTATION has drawn well and likes this course and distance.

(9) FOR LUCK SAKE has a place chance.

(4) LUMIERE put in a better effort last time. Can do even better.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(4) WHAT A THRILL is making her local debut and it could well be a winning start.

(10) SHINE A LIGHT looks to be improving. Can go close.

(1) ELUSIVE DIVA has not won for some time, but is always a danger over this track and distance.

(9) RED BERRY could do a lot better than what she did last time.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(6) MALDIVES and (7) CHAINSAW deserve their winning turn, after some decent recent runs.

(4) TURN IT UP HARVEY is meeting tougher opposition after a very easy maiden win last start.

(1) RIGA D'ORA seems better than a disappointing last run.

(2) SPIRIT OF SONG was too far back last time but ran on nicely. Could earn some more money.