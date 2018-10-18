Odd Rob looks the one to beat in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) GAME THEORY finished third in both starts and the form has been franked.

(1) BLACK SAIL was heavily backed on debut in his new surroundings but disappointed. He tries a sprint now and could figure in the reckoning.

(4) ENTER THE DRAGON wasn't disgraced last time but drops in trip.

(11) VARSITY BOURBON bears watching and can figure.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) TIDAL TUSSLE is battling to open her account but if first-timers (8) SUMMER AFTERNOON and (10) VERITAS aren't strongly fancied could do it here.

(3) TARGARYEN QUEEN hasn't been far off to date and needed her last outing.

(2) RHYME OR REASON drops down to 1,200m but with blinkers on could be sharper.

(6) MISS SAMURAI can improve on debut.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(1) ODD ROB is holding form and after three seconds in a row could go one better, however, he gives weight to (5) MIGHTY AND MAGIC who should be at peak fitness.

On this line of form (6) TAPENZEE with a 4kg claims carries a postage stamp and comes right into it.

(4) FORTUNE FELLA is best this course and distance and must be respected.

(2) ROYAL HONOUR is not out of it. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

Gary Alexander holds all the aces with (2) RATION MY PASSION, (1) ELUSIVE MOON and (5) CHARITY QUEEN.

(4) BUILDING BRIDGES found problems in her last start which must be ignored. She will stay the distance.

(3) KISS AN ANGEL should have no problem with the trip and must be considered. A good candidate for those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) NOCEUR never runs a dull race and should give another honest performance.

(1) CHARIOT OF GOLD and (3) SUNSHINE SILK have ability but may not be at peak fitness.

On-form (2) BRAXTON, (5) PENNY FROM HEAVEN and (6) GOTTALOTTALUV should get close together.

(7) PRETTY BALLERINA won well last time and is holding that form.

(8) PEARL OF BAHRAIN and (9) ANIMAL LOVER should finish close and could be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6)ORPHEUS needed his first run as a gelding and should come on heaps.

(5)THE RISING LEGEND should now prefer further but will be coming late.

(2) SHOGUN loved this track and trip and could double up.

(9) HELIOS is maturing and could get into the money fresh.