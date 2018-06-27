For old times sake, trust Ocean Roar

Ocean Roar (No. 10, above) is an old marvel, a 10-time winner in Hong Kong and still looking capable of winning again.

RACE 1 (2,200M)

1 BO DUKE ran well enough at his first start in Class 5 last start. He should be suited up to 2,200m, especially if there is not a great deal of speed. Sam Clipperton has won on the horse twice and he's a top chance of making it three.

3 PENZANCE is likely to jump favourite off two strong runs at 1,800m. He steps up to this trip for the first time, which should suit the son of Pentire, and he's a threat.

7 ROCK THE TREE will get back and run on, but he's at a mark where he can break through at any time.

11 HOLY UNICORN will go forward and should be in the mix for a long way.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 SPLIT OF A SECOND is right on the cusp of a victory and Zac Purton is a significant booking. He should get every chance to make his breakthrough.

8 DEAL MAKER made a big step forward at his first start for Benno Yung. He looks to have turned the corner and he's a chance again.

6 JOLLY BOUNTIFUL gets into a better draw and perhaps that could be the catalyst to him finally scoring a second win.

10 FANTASTIC FABIO has a poor Class 4 record but he has been performing better of late and he could finish in the placings.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 OCEAN ROAR is an old marvel, a 10-time winner in Hong Kong and still looking capable of winning again. His trainer Almond Lee needs two more winners before the end of the season to retain his licence and he looks to be coming right once again. With only 111 pounds on his back thanks to Victor Wong's claim, he deserves respect.

10 ORIENTAL ELITE has shown glimpses of ability and should be finishing off strongly.

7 LUCKY LUCKY has placed at his last two and should be around the mark again.

1 I'M THE CONQUIST has drawn well and can run a better race.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

1 GENERAL DINO has only run in Class 4 once, running home strongly for second over this course and distance. He has drawn well this time and he should get every chance to score.

2 SICHUAN BOSS hasn't been beaten far in recent starts and Joao Moreira takes his first ride on the five-year-old. He's the main threat.

8 LITTLE ISLAND has drawn awkwardly but he should end up in a forward position. He's some chance under Jack Wong.

5 FOREVER POSH can improve second-up with the step up in trip.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

4 INSAYSHABLE arrived in Hong Kong with some solid Irish form and he franked that first-up in December when running home well for third to Singapore Sling. Insayshable loomed as a likely Four-Year-Old Classic Series horse but he suffered an injury shortly afterwards and was sidelined. He returns now after some decent trials and he looks capable of a big run fresh.

1 DOCTOR GEOFF was only just beaten by promising galloper Rise High last start. He's rarely far away and he's a big threat.

7 WINNING FAITH can keep rising through the grades, while 2 LITTERATEUR finally looks to have settled down and that means that he can take his rating to a new high.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

6 GENERAL IRON isn't the most straightforward horse, but he has talent on his day. He's run well in his last two starts and, with a good gate, he gets his chance to break through.

8 SMART DECLARATION rarely runs a bad race over his course and distance. He's another who can capitalise on a good draw.

2 DRAGON PIONEER still looks to have the ability to head higher and he deserves respect.

5 DREAM COME TRUE has improved at every run in Hong Kong to date. He should be somewhere near the speed and he can stick on.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 EAGLE has run fairly in three starts to date. The Foxwedge three-year-old, a two-time juvenile winner in New South Wales, trialled terrific last week and gets the blinkers along with the switch to Happy Valley. He's a leading player in this spot.

10 DOUBLE VALENTINE disappointed back to 1,000m last start but he'd been running well at this trip before that. He's drawn to take advantage.

8 IRON BOY is another who should be suited from a soft draw, even if he is probably better at Sha Tin.

5 ROCKIT ran a far better race second-up and now gets the blinkers on. He's a place chance.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 HANG'S DECISION broke the 1,400m track record at Sha Tin this time last year when he was up in Class 2. He's been racing well of late and the blinkers might just be the rev-up he needs. The draw is a concern, but even still, he's a big threat.

10 INTREPIC gets Zac Purton aboard for the first time and he deserves respect.

5 SLEEP EDUCATION has to contend with the outside draw but he should relish this course and distance.