Old warrior’s 90th start

On a quiet morning at Kranji, when just a handful of runners went against the clock, the old man, Supersonicsurprise, showed us that he was up to the task in Race 5 on Saturday.

It was a solid piece of work, which must have pleased trainer Alwin Tan who, just recently, put his first winner on the board for 2021.

Ridden by CC Wong, who will partner him on raceday, Supersonicsurprise ran the 600m in 35.6sec. Not bad for an old fella.

The veteran has not featured on the board for quite some time now. Indeed, if you're keeping score, it was a year ago - on Jan 18 - that he made his last winning deposit for the owners, the MTS Racing Stable.

They must have been over the moon. After all, their old warrior has - in a career which has spanned "donkey's years" - brought home cheques totalling in excess of $400,000. And to think, he is not done yet.

Come Saturday, Supersonicsurprise will be having his 90th race start. It's a huge milestone for any racehorse and for that alone, he deserves a rousing round of applause - and maybe even, a juicy carrot or two.

So, the question. Can he put another win on the board?

It's a big ask. At nine years old, he will be taking on rivals, some of them half his age. Still, as always been the case with the gallant galloper, you can bet your bottom dollar that he'll give you a run for your money.

On the other side of the scale, there's Kakadu. He's just four years old and he's had just five starts. He was one of "the handful" who galloped yesterday, in 39.4 with race jockey S John in the saddle. He is in Race 6.